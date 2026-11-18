College is supposed to be a place where you go to figure out what you’re good at and what kind of degree you will need in order to get a decent-paying job in the future. It is a time when you can make mistakes without too much penalty and where you learn how to do better. For a lot of people, it’s their first time living without mom and dad. People have to learn how to do their own laundry, get enough to eat throughout the day, and get to their classes on time.

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College is not high school. The professors do not have to do much beyond showing up and lecturing. The time when a student could go to their teacher and know the teacher would have to work with them to get the grade up is over. Deadlines are fixed, and unless something truly awful happens, a late assignment may not be accepted. If it is, it will receive a much lower grade. What worked in high school probably will not work in college, unless the professor wants to be nice. I can speak from personal experience on both sides.

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I was not a good college student in the beginning. I enjoyed being in college a little too much. I did so poorly that I got thrown out for a very low GPA. To say my mother was not happy with me would be putting it mildly. I came home, got a job as a grocery store checker, and went to a local community college for a year. When I went back to my college, I had made a much-needed attitude adjustment and made the dean’s list for high grades for my first semester back. My low GPA followed me, and I graduated with a C-. My mother was just happy I was finished.

Having been a scatterbrain in college, I know what it looks like. Having taught in college for as long as I have, I’ve heard just about every excuse. My students are far more creative than I would have been, but they also have technology that I didn’t have. All my students have to do is e-mail me. Students are far braver sitting behind a computer screen than having to speak face to face. If I needed to beg for mercy from my professors, I had to do it face to face, in their office, if they were there. The internet was coming into being when I was in college, and while I had an e-mail address from the school, there was a slim-to-none chance of any of my professors answering e-mails from students. The way my professors saw e-mail is the way I look at ChatGPT and AI. What on Earth do I do with this?

My problem in college was that I was lazy. I didn’t want to do the work in some classes I had to take, so I didn’t. I got to take them again. I took one history class five times, a cross between laziness and having some awful professors. Fortunately, the courses didn’t cost nearly as much as they do today. When I did pay attention and do the work, I read all the instructions more than once and asked questions in class. Online classes were fifteen or twenty years in the future.

The vast majority of students in my online classes read the instructions, ask if they need to, and submit all their work on time. However, just like in life, there are always a couple who can’t be bothered to read the instructions, follow the instructions, or submit assignments on time. They do not ask questions. About the middle of the seven-week session, I start getting e-mails from these students, my special children. What can they do to bring up their grade? They really need to pass the class, but they still have an F. Can they submit assignments for partial credit? I had one wait until four days before the end of the session to ask. *eye roll*

The university for which I teach has very specific standards for late work. The students have ten days after an assignment is due to submit their work. Ten points are taken off each day the assignment is late, up to 10 days. Once the ten days are over for that assignment, that’s it. It’s written in the syllabus. I make an announcement at the start of the session specifically about the late policy. Even after the placement in the syllabus and the announcement and the occasional reminder, I still have students who ask about late work or extra credit. Some of them are genuinely surprised that there is no extra credit and that the way to keep their grade up is to complete all the assignments on time. It’s like it’s the first time anyone in their academic career has said ‘No’ to them.

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It never would have occurred to me to submit work late or ask for extra credit. Had I done so, my professors would have laughed. Seriously. Why couldn’t I do the work as was laid out in class? Perhaps I needed to work on my time management skills. (Update: I still need to work on time management.) Surely if I just sat down and focused, I would get everything done. They were right. I was being lazy.

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Some of my students today, thanks to progressives ruining public education, actually expect me to bend the rules for them and let them submit beyond the deadlines. I had one student who wanted to submit three weeks of work at once. They were not at all happy that they couldn’t. So far, no one has said “But in high school…” to me. If and when that happens, I will probably laugh, but they won’t know it as we’re using e-mails to communicate. We do our children a grave disservice by not allowing them to fail. By allowing them to submit work late or redo assignments over and over, we’re teaching them that it’s okay to goof around.

There is no urgency in meeting an assignment deadline because the teacher will let them submit work late. I’ve asked students in my face-to-face classes what their boss would think if they handed him (or her) work late. Would their boss be happy about that? They usually shake their head ‘no’. So, why do you think it’s acceptable to submit work late here? You’re not being paid to come here; you’re paying to attend, and you can’t submit assignments on time?

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Some of my students will never get out of college with a degree. They will give up because of life, job, family. That I can understand. I’ve lived that life as a kid. My mom was in law school as an adult, and my sister, in college, had to keep track of me. It’s not easy, but eventually, that hard time comes to an end, and better things happen.

Unfortunately, some of my students will never graduate because they can’t master the simple tasks of following the instructions and submitting assignments on time. They rack up too many F’s and drop out. For those, I wonder if they can pinpoint why they couldn’t pass a class. Do they know that if they had just asked for help or submitted assignments on time, they would have passed? Or do they think, "I can’t succeed in college. It’s just not for me."

That thought is the result of decades of progressive control of public education. If something is hard to do, someone else will come and do it for you. It’s called "learned helplessness," and it’s the result of someone coming to the rescue each time things get hard for the student. All the student learns is "If I wait long enough, someone else will do the work for me." If something is too hard, wait for someone else. Students never learn to struggle. When they come to college with the attitude ‘I don’t have to do anything hard, I can get someone else to do it for me,’ that attitude meets reality, and they fail. Some of them never figure out why, which is truly sad.

The majority of my students realize they’re in college, and they rise to the occasion. I worry about the ones who don’t.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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