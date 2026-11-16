When Democrat influencer Harry Sisson picked a fight with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he brutally lost.

Brutally.

During a segment on the war with Iran, Sisson went after Spicer's personal courage instead of his arguments.

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"I don't know why Sean hasn't signed up to serve," Sisson told Piers Morgan. "You should go over there, Sean. Go ahead into Iran and go serve. Go serve in Iran, Sean."

Spicer fired back, "Get your head out of your a*s, Harry!"

Sisson kept going. "Sean, go serve in Iran. You keep talking about how this is a great war…I'd love to see you out on the front lines of Iran," he said. "We don't have to be there. You know why we're here? Donald Trump put us in this position…"

Spicer then asked whether Sisson had access to the internet.

When Sisson said he did, Spicer replied, "Why don't you read my bio? Take a time out for a second before you say stupid things like that, okay?"

Sisson missed the hint entirely.

"Why aren't you signing up right now? Why aren't you in uniform right now?" he asked.

That's when Spicer delivered the knockout. "I know you don't know how this works, but I'm in the reserves. I've got duty this weekend," Spicer said.

And still, if you can believe it, Sisson asked one more time why Spicer wasn't in uniform, and Spicer had heard enough. "You are such an arrogant little s**t. Do you understand how this works? I am in the military, you d*****s!”

Harry Sisson runs straight into a buzzsaw when he dares Sean Spicer to “go serve in Iran.”



He never bothered to check Spicer’s military credentials before relentlessly taunting him.



Spicer made him pay for every word.



SISSON: “I don’t know why Sean hasn’t signed up to serve.… https://t.co/wFzcxgQ5Pf — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 16, 2026

Spicer has served in the Navy Reserve since 1999, before Sisson was even born. One glance at a search engine would have spared the kid a nationally televised faceplant. Instead, he got schooled by the very man he was trying to shame.

Here's the thing. The whole exchange shows how leftists argue.

They attack the messenger because they can't win on the policy. It also explains why the left prefers echo chambers over debates with people on the other side of the aisle. Influencers like Sisson and the Krassenstein brothers are hacks, paid by the left to push its agenda to their audiences. Once they leave their echo chambers, though, they fall apart.

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Of course, Sisson has a long track record of embarrassing himself.

Here's how ridiculous he is: During the infamous June 2024 debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the night that ended Biden's campaign, Sisson posted that Trump, not Biden, was the one rambling incoherently and having a disastrous night.

Millions of Americans watched the same debate and saw the exact opposite.

The morning after the debate, Sisson doubled down on Biden with a photo of the president greeting supporters at 2 a.m. "He's fit to lead and I can't wait to vote for him," Sisson wrote.

He also waved away the debacle, insisting, "Biden has a cold."

A day later, Sisson again defended the debate performance on Piers Morgan's show, even as Morgan pressed him on Biden's obvious struggles to speak and communicate.

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Even after Biden dropped out, Sisson kept vouching for his mental fitness, claiming he had met Biden in May and found him "fantastic" and "sharp."

Eventually, in a later podcast interview, Sisson faced questions about all that cheerleading, and finally conceded that Biden had aged, spoke more slowly, and probably shouldn't have sought reelection. It wasn’t a noble concession, though, because he blamed Republicans for exaggerating the problem with selective editing and insisted he never saw any sign of cognitive decline in person.

Sure. Okay.

Sisson has absolutely no integrity. He’s the textbook case of the entitled leftist who thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, and the moment he’s up against someone who doesn’t see eye to eye with him, he gets a very harsh reality check. His only currency is personal abuse of people on the right and his loyalty to the Democrat Party. The moment you put a guy like that against someone who actually knows the facts, the only thing that’s going to happen is humiliation.

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