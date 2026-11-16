Apparently, Sitting With Your Spouse at Church Is a Problem Now

Last week, my church celebrated its 37th anniversary. We had a picnic on Sunday, and as people were enjoying chicken wings and delicious sides, I got to meet some new-ish families. And they were entire families — parents, kids, and even some grandchildren.

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We think of church as a place where families go together. Even in an era when we take the kids out for their own programming, at least the family arrives at church together, and husbands and wives sit together.

Church is a great place to see families in their various forms. Two-parent families with children in tow, single parents faithfully bringing their kids to church, and even empty nesters sometimes taking their grandkids — all of these families demonstrate the faithfulness of the family unit gathering in worship.

Yet somehow, a writer at The Gospel Coalition’s (TGC) Australian site thinks that families sitting together might be less than ideal. The article first appeared about a month ago, but it’s been gaining traction in the last few days.

"As Julie and I discussed it, we thought it was worth calling Christian couples to re-imagine what it’s like walking into church on your own, and then to think of church less like a date and more like a deployment." —Dave Moore https://t.co/OGd7hfHumE — The Gospel Coalition Australia (@TGC_Au) November 9, 2026

A few years ago, I wrote about how TGC has gone a little off the rails from its theological and cultural reliability:

There was a time when Christians could look to TGC for theologically (and often politically) conservative wisdom. That’s still often the case, but like so many other evangelical outlets, TGC has compromised with the world, whether publishing woke articles on racial issues or compromising at times on sexual ethics. And then there’s the cultural juggernaut that is Taylor Swift. If you’re a Swiftie, good for you — there’s no judgment here except that there’s something about her most passionate fans that borders on cultishness. A Christian might even call it idolatry. That’s where these two disparate cultural components came together recently, and it wasn’t pretty. On Thursday, TGC published an article entitled “7 Things Christians Can Learn from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.” The piece didn’t stay on the site long, but here’s an archive link.

So these days, you don’t have to stretch to imagine TGC wandering off the idea that families sitting in church together is a good idea. Dave Moore writes about how he and his wife sat separately in church one Sunday and decided that it might be the way things ought to be.

Moore writes that he and his wife concluded that “we thought it was worth calling Christian couples to re-imagine what it’s like walking into church on your own, and then to think of church less like a date and more like a deployment.” A date? For real? I can guarantee you that none of the faithful married couples I know view worshiping together as the equivalent of a night out to dinner or at the movies.

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Moore puts forth the example of a single woman who shows up at church for the first time. She feels out of place because couples are sitting together. He argues that this scenario could make a single person feel like church is cliquish.

Instead, I would argue that it would come across as weird that no married couples or families are sitting together. If I didn’t see couples together, I would wonder what’s up with these people. Separating families comes across as more cultish than couples sitting together seems cliquish.

In a footnote, Moore even tries to cite the Apostle Paul’s discussion of marriage in 1 Corinthians 7 to make this ridiculous point. He claims that couples who sit together have “divided interests” because they’re sitting with each other while paying attention to the Lord. Seriously.

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“Imagine a church where friends don’t brush past others to sit together, where families choose to spread themselves around, and married couples sit with different brothers and sisters for their benefit,” Moore concludes. “Ironically, dividing ourselves for the sake of others is the most beautiful picture of Christian unity.”

It’s like telling families to sit at separate tables at restaurants so that all the diners feel united. It might be the weirdest argument for unity I’ve ever seen.

Thankfully, Moore got some pushback. At TGC’s U.S. site, Griffin Gulledge wisely points out:

The Bible doesn’t command families to divide in worship as a picture of Christian unity. More than that, to present family members worshiping together as an obstacle to love for others neglects the mission of the family and God’s call to parents. Acknowledging legitimate situations where families can’t or don’t sit together in church, as Christians, we don’t choose between our families or our mission. Building gospel-centered families is Great Commission ministry.

Gulledge makes the key point that marriage itself is a metaphor for the relationship between Jesus and His bride, the church.

“It’s not just good for husbands and wives to sit together—it can be good for them to hold hands, to lean on each other, to pray with heads close together,” he writes. “This ‘holy estate’ isn’t just a matter of social convenience. It’s a ‘mystical union’ that tells the world about Christ’s love for his church.”

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On some level, I can see the appeal of Moore’s “divide and conquer” strategy, and I also know of plenty of couples at church who don’t sit together because of the way they serve in ministry. But the truth is that the family unit is a beautiful picture of Christian unity that the world needs to see, regardless of what a misguided Australian couple thinks just because they didn’t sit together one Sunday.

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