The Democrats Want to Impeach RFK Jr., but There’s One Problem

When the Democrats take control of the Senate and Congress in January, as they set about wrecking the place, their list of witch hunts in the form of impeachments will likely include Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in addition to President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

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But there’s one problem with the potential RFK impeachment; the Democrats want to court the movement Kennedy created, “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA). In other words, the Dems are lusting after Kennedy’s pride and joy, and they want to get him out of the way in the process.

In trying to drum up some erroneous charges against Kennedy, Democrats had to look for some alleged discrepancy in testimony RFK gave to Congress. Jeff Charles over at Townhall reported:

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) opened an investigation Wednesday into whether Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lied to Congress about his 2019 trip to Samoa. Democrats often bring up the trip because they like to pretend he’s somehow responsible for a measles outbreak in Samoa that killed 83 people because of his anti-vaccine stance. The lawmakers sent a letter to Children’s Health Defense (CHD), the anti-vaccine group Kennedy chaired until December 2024, demanding information about Kennedy’s claim that the trip had nothing to do with vaccines during his Senate confirmation hearing.

I guess that’s what they mean in Washington by “setting the table.” Democrats may not be all that great at table manners, but they certainly know where to put those knives.

According to the Associated Press, as part of Congress’s oversight role, it will put the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Secretary Kennedy under intense scrutiny because Kennedy has overhauled vaccine guidance, and he made cuts to medical research. As you would expect, big pharma is big mad over that, and angst such as this has a way of flowing from pharma to Democrat politicians. I wonder why.

The AP reported that while certain lawmakers want to impeach Kennedy, this agenda may be in conflict with the Democrats’ wooing of the MAHA movement for its own agenda.

“It could prove a difficult balance, since many MAHA activists whom Democrats are courting as part of their new coalition still view Kennedy as their closest ally,” the AP observed.

“'It’s an unenviable position for Democrats to be in,’” said Matt Motta, a professor at Boston University School of Public Health. In addition to treading carefully not to upset MAHA voters, Motta said, the lawmakers will also have to answer to a left-leaning base that wants more accountability from Kennedy on vaccines as measles outbreaks surge around the country," reported the AP.

This may not be a one-way street for MAHA. The AP is also reporting that there are people in the MAHA movement who indicated they may be open to working with the Dems to pass legislation on mutual priorities. These include pesticide regulation and “healthy school lunches.” I think the latter will end up remaining an oxymoron no matter who’s in charge.

Thanks Michelle Obama for these great school lunches....said no one, ever. You won't be missed. I hope your bags are packed. https://t.co/DMlmfhmith — John doe (@juhhhjgghk) January 12, 2017

Something tells me that the Democrats’ version of a healthy school lunch is one where school lunch food vendors line the pockets of Democrats with nutritious grift.

“I’m not saying that the Democratic leadership can’t continue to have an irrational war on Secretary Kennedy until they collapse,” Mark Gorton, president of the Kennedy-aligned MAHA Institute, told the AP. “But when they do that, they alienate all the MAHA voters out there, the people who really care about fighting corporate capture.”

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Trump Derangement Syndrome is a thing in Washington, but there’s also a certain amount of RFK derangement syndrome. Kennedy ran for president as a Democrat against Trump in 2024, and Democrat President Joe Biden denied Kennedy Secret Service protection even when it was clear that Kennedy was at higher risk than other candidates who were in the race.

Once he formed a working relationship with Trump, RFK's own family, the iconic Kennedy clan, shunned him, sparking a family feud that seems to be deepening as time goes by.

Since joining the Trump administration at HHS, Kennedy made massive staffing cuts; he eliminated DEI, and as the AP reported, he eliminated “areas of scientific study that the administration deemed too focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Hoorah!

All of this is feeding bluster coming from the likes of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who may think he’s intimidating Kennedy with comments like this: “Unless RFK Jr. is interested in spending the next two years in front of congressional committees, he should go ahead and resign now.”

Others who’ve added to the noise include Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

This whole situation may be the first test of the Democrats’ ability to keep it together and not overreach. By targeting Kennedy, the MAHA movement may well be collateral damage in the process, firmly ensconcing MAHA in the Republican camp looking ahead to 2028.

For Trump, creating the branded MAHA movement once RJK, Jr., joined his team was genius and just the sort of thing the Democrats can never do. They can’t truly find common ground with their opponents. Kennedy was a Trump opponent, and for all we know, he may still disagree with Trump on many policy issues. No worries. Both Trump and Kennedy are grown-up enough to know that it’s in their best interests, and in the country’s best interest, for them to work together on things that matter.

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In addition to the Democrat retreads already mentioned who plan to come after Kennedy and court MAHA in 2027, you can add newcomer commie Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) to the list. El-Sayed is striking a surprisingly diplomatic tone for now, but I’m not buying it.

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed, a former public health official, has called Kennedy a grifter and told the AP he wants to understand how his department made decisions over the past two years on issues like vaccine recommendations. But he said he could still collaborate with Kennedy on policies to make America healthier, on one condition, the AP reported.

The empty promises the Democrats, including El-Sayed, continue to throw out include their pledge to reduce health costs. We all know how it works when a Democrat promises to lower any cost. They destroy the system, and costs go up.

Barack Obama sold the Affordable Care Act, better known as “Obamacare,” with a promise to lower costs.

Since Obama signed Obamacare into law, employer-sponsored family premiums went from $13,770 in 2010 to $23,968 in 2023. Then they jumped to $26,993 in 2025, and they are now $28,303 in 2026.

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Democrats are very good at lying to get elected. Politically, the only solace in this is that they are even better at screwing things up once they take office. We still have President Trump in the Oval Office to veto anything the Democrats send his way. And thanks to the Democrats’ propensity to impeach people they don’t like, “impeachment” itself is losing its potency. Even if they do impeach Kennedy, it’s difficult to imagine the HHS secretary or the president bowing to the pressure.

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My only hope at this point, for the good of the country, is that all of those Democrats make certain that they are up to date on all their vaccines before they get to Washington in January. We wouldn’t want them to get the sniffles, would we?

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