Now We Know Who to Blame for the ‘Blue Tsunami’

Honestly, I'd rather look forward than backward. I'd love to put the midterm elections behind us and focus on how to fight the incoming Democrat majority and the havoc it's going to wreak. We still have to talk about what happened, though, so it never happens again.

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And we can, because the answer is quite simple.

A J.L. Partners postmortem poll found that more than two-thirds of the Democrats' "blue tsunami" on Nov. 3 came from Trump supporters who sat the election out. Far fewer actually switched teams. The firm surveyed 1,000 registered voters on Election Day and checked the results against more than 30,000 interviews conducted during the campaign.

The numbers are infuriating.

Of President Donald Trump's 2024 voters, 35% didn't bother to vote, and just 8% crossed over to the Democrats. By the firm's math, the no-shows account for 10 points of the 15-point swing toward Democrats since 2024. Defectors account for the remaining five.

And the worst offenders, believe it or not, were the backbone of the MAGA movement.

Among Trump's 2024 voters, 46% of those without a college degree stayed home, along with 44% of voters over 65 and 39% of rural voters. These are the people who supposedly understood better than anyone what the radical left would do with power. They handed it over anyway.

"Even without a single voter switching, the GOP would have lost the Senate and House," James Johnson, J.L. Partners' founding director, told the New York Post. "That is how important turnout was at this election."

Johnson admits that the projection is “rather crude” because he took the national figure and applied it to every state, but it still gives us a pretty good indication. His own projection still puts the Democrats at around 52 seats based on turnout alone. The Republicans lost because their own voters just didn’t feel like turning out.

Here's the thing: Trump said the Republicans lost because he wasn’t on the ballot, despite having begged his supporters throughout the campaign to vote as if he were. When asked about that, Johnson sided with Trump. “If Trump had been on the ballot you’d have expected a better result," he said.

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Appearing on Fox News, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "a lot of our voters who stayed home, they stayed home because they were frustrated with the lack of productivity from Republicans in the House and Senate. That's just a fact." He has a point. Congressional Republicans squandered their majorities, and voters noticed. The filibuster is on its deathbed with the Democrats’ incoming majority, and Senate Republicans could have beaten them to the punch.

They didn’t.

Frustration is still a pathetic excuse for surrendering Congress to the people who want to tear down everything Trump built.

Among Trump's 2024 voters, 8% backed a Democrat for the House, and that figure doubles to 16% among voters under 30. The defectors skewed younger, male, nonwhite, and urban, matching the coalition Trump brought into the fold in 2024. They haven't gone far, either. Half still view the Republican Party favorably, and 41% approve of the job Trump is doing.

"They might have seen voting for Trump as a kind of gateway drug into getting into the political process," Johnson said of these newer voters.

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He blamed the Iran war, and while only 3% of voters named the war as their top issue, cost of living, gas prices included, topped the list in every group the firm measured. "The war is underpinning why people feel that way," Johnson said, adding that voters in the firm's focus groups get the connection. "They know it's because of the war."

Meanwhile, Democrats have nothing to brag about. Nearly half of Democrat voters, 48%, said they voted against Trump rather than for anything the party had to offer. Only 30% of registered voters believe the Dems have a candidate in 2028 and 29% of the Dems themselves say they don't.

"The GOP should not throw the MAGA baby out with the bathwater just yet," Johnson said. "If Republicans can energize their 2024 vote in 2028, then they may yet have a shot at winning again."

Trump voters knew exactly what was at stake in this election, and they just stayed home. The left never misses an election, regardless of how unpopular the leaders become or how hollow their agenda is.

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