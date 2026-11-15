Texas Dem Governor-Elect to Remove Hamas-Tied CAIR’s Terror Designation

Gina Hinojosa, the Democrat no one ever heard of who supposedly won the Texas gubernatorial race, is already taking the mask off about siding with foreign jihadis.

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Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) a foreign terrorist organization, and rightly so. Hamas leaders helped found CAIR, and the FBI began restricting its agents' official contact with CAIR after a terror-financing case officially linked CAIR to Hamas. Indeed, CAIR was an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing case convicting members of terrorist front groups. A founding member for CAIR Texas’s board was a convicted Hamas financer, CAIR materials justify 9/11 and promote Osama Bin Laden, and CAIR’s head honcho celebrated the satanic October 7 atrocities:

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad at AMP Convention: I Was Happy to See the People of Gaza Break the Siege on October 7; They Were Victorious; the People of Gaza Have the Right to Self-Defense - Israel Does Not #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians @CAIRNational @NihadAwad https://t.co/WDbSRjFJo0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2023

But under Hinojosa, Texas will become a haven for the terrorist front group rather than helping to dismantle it. Perhaps that is because the group promoted her in a voting guide. Local outlet KLIF reported on November 14:

Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa’s (D) plan to remove CAIR’s Texas terrorist designation would withdraw an executive finding the state has used to support its enforcement campaign. Her pledge alone does not repeal the laws behind land restrictions, criminal investigations and civil enforcement. Hinojosa plans to reverse the designation, The Washington Post reported in a November 14 interview… CAIR Action’s election guide rated Hinojosa and Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson (D) as “Preferred,” a category separate from full endorsement.

The Trump administration should make the terrorist designation of CAIR national and start investigating all the Democrats who specifically protect or take money from CAIR, because they are national security threats.

This is not just about the justice or injustice of allowing a terrorist fraud group to operate in America, by the way. It is also about Hinojosa boosting a group that works aggressively to manipulate elections in favor of Muslims and Islamist allies. I have written for Restoration News about how CAIR endorsed dozens of candidates ahead of the November midterms, developing elaborate voter guides, funding candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, and campaigning for Democrats in numerous states.

CAIR not only worked hard to push through literal Jihad-linked candidates like El-Sayed, it was also pushing woke non-Muslim candidates who support mass migration and elections rigged with loopholes for fraudsters. Democrats managed to flip one of the strongest Republican bastions (Texas) blue in one election cycle, and make no mistake, the mass influx of illegal aliens under the Biden administration and the millions of new voter registrations when Texas doesn’t verify registrants’ citizenship played a major role. After Texas’s flip, Imam Karim AbuZaid excitedly declared that this was the chance for Muslims to take over.

For Our VIPs: Imam Lets the Truth Slip, Says Texas Blue Flip Allows Muslims to ‘Take Over’

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While Republicans plan for the next election, Democrats plan for the next 10 or 20 elections. CAIR is no different. After the 2026 election, CAIR was celebrating a record number of 97 Muslims elected nationwide. “These findings are preliminary, and the organizations believe additional Muslim candidates ran for office and won beyond those identified so far,” it boasted.

Muslim groups including CAIR are mobilizing massive financial and manpower resources to boost more Muslims into politics than ever over the next few years. Every single country that has allowed in a large number of Muslims turns into a sharia dictatorship. Sometimes Muslims conquer a country through military invasion, and sometimes they use mass migration. Muhammad himself supposedly used both tactics. Just as Dearborn and Hamtramck, Mich., are now practically cities straight from a Middle Eastern dictatorship, Muslim-run and Islam-focused, that’s what CAIR wants for our entire country.