Republicans Need a Plan to Fight the Left's Long-Term Strategy

Republicans plan for the next election. Democrats plan for the next 10 elections and beyond.

In February 2024, I wrote here on PJ Media, “Some experts are warning that, thanks to Joe Biden’s ongoing border crisis and a 2021 executive order, Democrats could permanently bloat congressional representation in their favor.” I noted that the number of illegal aliens brought in by the Biden administration already outnumbered the population of many states. And the Biden administration was deliberately pushing many aliens to red states. But Biden was certainly not the first to try this gambit. Barack Obama did it, and so did other Democrats. They wanted to rig both Congress and the electoral college.

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While Republicans kept telling Americans that this year was about lower prices, lower taxes, and more jobs, Democrats were building up systems to protect fraud and importing millions of foreigners who almost entirely favored Democrats. Republicans sadly don’t have an organized long-term plan. We keep expecting we will stay in power because Democrats are crazy, forgetting that anywhere from a third to half of the country at any given time is also crazy. We also forget that the demographics of America have changed drastically, even just in the last few decades. New York City has a socialist Muslim mayor because Muslims now outnumber or equal Irish, Italians, and Jews there.

Immigrants have always tended to vote Democrat because Democrats always had a network. They would meet immigrants on the docks, do outreach to them, infiltrate the unions, and promise redistributed wealth during economic downturns (see the 2016 film Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party). But the extreme leftism of immigrants has only worsened with the importation of millions of people who are never required to assimilate and have no gratitude for the benefits of America. Most of the Muslims who move here still retain one or more of their evil beliefs antithetical to American principles, and illegal aliens who vote illicitly or achieve amnesty still hate the country that welcomed them. Democrats encourage the ingratitude and hatred as much as possible, because people angry at America are much more likely to vote Democrat.

Abraham Lincoln was warning his fellow constitutionalists even before he helped found the Republican Party that Democrats were much better at outreach to immigrants, and that this was a serious political crisis, according to historian Carl Sandburg. Lincoln foresaw the demographic impact on politics that we are experiencing now. He realized that Democrats were always much better at convincing people. They convinced Americans they were merely members of groups, and then divided those groups against each other. And Republicans still, more than a century later, have not come up with a really effective strategy for countering the racial, sexual, and immigration rhetoric tearing our country apart. That’s a lesson Republicans truly need to learn, and an outreach strategy we need to develop.

Related: Spencer Pratt Says Dems Are Better at Messaging Than GOP, and Storytelling Is the Key

JD Vance tells you that this election was about Israel and opposition to fighting terrorists. Donald Trump says this election was about him not being on the ballot. But since it is vitally necessary that we fight terrorists, since Israel is an incredibly important and loyal ally, and since Donald Trump will never be on the ballot again, obviously we need more profound and long-term answers. This was not a failure of one administration or one year. What we saw last night was how Democrats transformed Texas with mass illegal migration and population relocation from blue states. That's also what happened to Arizona, within recent memory a strongly red state and now Democrat-dominated because of population changes. Yes, fraud plays a part, but that is definitely not the whole story.

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Spencer Pratt warned the GOP we need to completely rethink our messaging. But we also need to understand that Democrats build up policies aimed at winning elections years from now, while we keep focusing just on the next election. That also has to change.