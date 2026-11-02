Iranian Regime Plans Disruptions and Cyber Attacks on U.S. Election Day

The genocidal Iranian regime already urged Americans to vote Democrat in the midterm election, and now it is prepared to do everything possible to ensure that result.

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Notably, an astonishing number of pro-terrorist Arab politicians won elections in Israel last month, some of them under suspicious circumstances.

🚨 BREAKING: The Iranian regime tried to interfere in Israeli elections this week and is preparing to disrupt the US midterm elections, reports the @Telegraph. Iranian officials said they are looking to recruit agents in Israel and the US's election processes and have established cyber groups to hack election systems. One official explicitly stated, "We would like to see a divided America and a divided Israel." https://t.co/FaTBRaDfWV — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 29, 2026

This is exactly why the Trump administration should have finished off the regime before the midterms. As long as the ayatollahs are in charge of Iran, they present a massive national security threat to the United States and our allies, particularly Israel. We’re not talking about a problem that exists in isolation on the other side of the world. We are talking about a regime that has plants in America, proxies around the world, and a fanatical cultish ideology. Remember, the regime already threatened to activate supporters across America to aid its assassination effort against Donald Trump and sow chaos.

Iran International repeated the Iranian officials’ claim that they didn’t endorse particular candidates, but then made it clear that the Iranians certainly want Democrats to gain seats in Congress: “Iranian officials said the outcome would not change their view that Israel remained an enemy, while a divided U.S. Congress could complicate President Donald Trump’s military plans.” The whole idea was to divide Israel and America so that we have to keep fighting our domestic enemies while our foreign enemies benefit.

Perhaps you remember the regime’s open letter to the American people, one of the most dishonest documents of the midterm election season (and that is saying something), meant to encourage Americans to think that if they just vote Republicans out, there will be world peace. Even though the Iranian regime has been at war with America for half a century, it constantly chants “death to America” and calls us the “great Satan”; it has slaughtered tens of thousands of its own people and deliberately attacked civilians across the Middle East this year; it has a huge price on Donald Trump’s head, and it sponsored global terrorism. It claimed that all the aggression was on America’s side, along with all the war crimes.

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Unfortunately, the Iranian regime knows that such a large portion of the American population is inclined to blame our country for everything, totally delusional about Islam, and biased toward Trump, that the regime doesn’t even have to have plausible propaganda. It just needs to use the right catchphrases to inflame gullible Americans.

Don’t let irregularities or sudden issues on Election Day discourage you. Don’t allow the Iranian propaganda to fool you. Voting for Democrats wouldn’t end any wars; it would simply put us at a disadvantage in fighting them.