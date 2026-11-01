HUGE Development in Michigan Could Be the Nail in the Coffin of El-Sayed’s Campaign

The feud between Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) and Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has been simmering for a while now, and this weekend it exploded in spectacular fashion.

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Stevens lost to El-Sayed in a heated Democrat primary and, like a good party soldier, endorsed him afterward. But the two never stopped clashing over one particular issue. Stevens is staunchly pro-Israel. El-Sayed has thrown his support behind Gaza and regularly attacks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The truce between them was fragile from the start, and Democrat leaders tried their hardest to hold it together.

On Friday, Stevens announced she had accepted an invitation from Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) to join El-Sayed at a Detroit church service. Clyburn and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) organized the Sunday event for one purpose: to get the two camps in the same room and patch things up before Election Day.

It didn't last.

The trouble started with a blatantly antisemitic ad from Rebellion PAC, a group supporting El-Sayed, that pins high grocery prices on American financial support for Israel.

El-Sayed had an easy out. All he had to do was condemn the ad. Instead, he refused and brushed off the whole controversy as a distraction.

"It seems as though other folks are more interested in making this race about things that it's not about," he insisted.

ICYMI: Is Abdul El-Sayed's Campaign Imploding?

So the unity summit collapsed. Stevens still went to church in Detroit on Sunday alongside Mike Rogers, the Republican running against El-Sayed. For a Democrat who had endorsed El-Sayed just months earlier, that alone would have been a stunning rebuke.

BREAKING: A surprise political twist in Michigan as Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens appears alongside Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers at a Detroit church, abandoning plans to attend a unity event with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed. @GarrettTenney reports the Rogers campaign reached out to Stevens at the last minute following a dispute over a controversial pro-El-Sayed PAC ad that Stevens criticized as antisemitic. El-Sayed has since said he disagrees with the ad, but Stevens has also demanded an apology for his own past remarks about Israel. The unexpected appearance comes just two days before voters head to the polls. @pdoocy @SundayBriefFNC — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 1, 2026

Ahh, but there's more... Soon after the service, Stevens posted a video to X endorsing Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate.

"Hey, Michigan. As you may have seen, our Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul [El-Sayed], said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away," Stevens said. "And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today."

Stevens clearly felt she couldn't pretend to back the antisemitic El-Sayed anymore, and she aimed at the company he keeps.

"I don't belong in Abdul's campaign," she continued. "I do not stand with Hasan Piker, who gets trafficked on our college campuses."

Piker, the far-left streamer, has built a huge following among young leftists with his relentless anti-Israel commentary. Citing a friend who reminded her that education is on the ballot, Stevens turned to what Michigan's kids are watching.

"And what our students see, what our children see, and who we are as Michiganders is not hate and is not, what we are getting out from our Democratic nominee right now," she said.

She was careful to stress that she hasn't switched teams.

"I'm still a very proud Democrat," Stevens added.

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. https://t.co/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

This is a huge sucker punch to the El-Sayed campaign, and it's a devastating blow that was entirely self-inflicted. He could have ended the controversy with a single sentence. Instead, he doubled down on antisemitism.

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The fallout could be enormous.

Stevens built real support across Michigan during her primary run, and plenty of those voters share her views on Israel. Michigan elections often hinge on crossover Democrats and independents, and Stevens just handed every one of them permission to vote for Rogers.

Bigotry against Jews is still bigotry, and thankfully, there are still some in the Democrat Party who get that. Their numbers have shrunk, and their party keeps testing their patience. But every time one of them puts conscience ahead of a party label, it proves that the line between right and wrong still means something, and that decent voters can still find each other across the aisle.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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