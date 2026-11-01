Maryland Wokies Released MS-13 Member Charged With Attempted Murder, Defying ICE

Maryland sanctuary politicians released a gang member who was accused of attempted murder and sexual assault of a child.

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According to a Department of Homeland Security press release, the Maryland wokies were trying to protect the MS-13 member accused of raping a child from being taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In Democrat-controlled cities, counties, and states, officials and judges will often release the most dangerous and vile illegal alien criminals after ICE files detainer requests for them. Their ideology is so perverse that they find it more important to undermine ICE than to ensure that illegal alien criminals face justice and are incapable of harming more Americans.

DHS explained in an October 30 press release:

On December 16, 2025, ICE lodged a detainer against Allan Adonay Contreras-Vasquez, an illegal alien from Honduras and MS-13 member, while he was in the custody of the Prince George’s County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He had been arrested following an assault in Hyattsville, Maryland, allegedly carried out by Contreras-Vasquez and five other suspects, in which the victim was stalked after getting off a bus before being stabbed multiple times.

Prince George’s County officials refused to respect the detainer request and hand Contreras-Vasquez over to ICE. Instead, they released Contreras-Vasquez. Last February, however, he faced charges of attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Related: Twice-Deported Illegal Alien Kills Connecticut Student

In the time that elapsed between Contreras-Vasquez’s release and the announcement of the charges, he allegedly committed another horrific crime. A witness testified that he raped a 13-year-old girl in January 2026. Prince George’s County finally got around to arresting Contreras-Vasquez again in May 2026, but had already released him again by June. DHS also stated that he originally entered the country in 2023 under the Biden administration, which released him into our country. Contreras-Vasquez is a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) affiliate, and the Trump administration has designated the gang as a global terrorist organization.

ICE is still trying to track Contreras-Vasquez down, hence the new press release, as the agency seeks assistance and information, since Maryland authorities will not offer any. “This is just another example of how open borders and sanctuary policies have failed the American people. First the Biden Administration released this illegal alien and MS-13 gang member into the country, then sanctuary politicians in Maryland released him AGAIN after he was arrested for attempted murder,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

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He added, “After his release, [Contreras-Vasquez] allegedly went on to rape a 13-year-old girl, only for them to release him a SECOND time after that. This shows the insanity of sanctuary policies that release violent criminals into American communities to create more innocent American victims.” Every time Democrats release illegal alien criminals, they are ensuring more crime.