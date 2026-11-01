Sunnis Vs. Shias, Israel, and Halloween

Shavuah Tov. May we always remember the teachings of both the Talmud (Pirkei Avot 5:17) and Maimonides (Hilchot Melachim uMilchamot 4:10) that the purpose of conflict/disputes/war should only be for the sake of Heaven, and that the goal of war is not victory, but a lasting peace. May that lasting peace start this week both domestically and in the Middle East, as conflict preparation increases in both regions.

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President Donald Trump has made it clear that although he wants to exhaust all other alternatives first, he is preparing to attack Iran after the midterms. According to the Wall Street Journal, he was on the phone with Benjamin Netanyahu this weekend strategizing, and has been clear that this is where he is heading. "We'll see if they make a deal. We're not really in a hurry because we destroyed their navy, air force, air defenses, production capabilities and also the nuclear program. I would say we have one or two sites left to deal with – but we can do that in 10 minutes and we have a plan,” the president said on Saturday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed out that negotiations are preferable to the President, saying on Saturday morning, "The president has made no decision, the president prefers a different approach. If he wanted to act in that way, he would have done so weeks ago, or even months ago."

But while Trump is pessimistically looking towards meaningful negotiations, Iran is, as usual, posturing and threatening. Iranian Chief of Staff Ali Abdollahi made his typical threatening statement on Saturday, saying that "Enemies must understand that any renewed aggression against the state and the nation will be met with a new approach — one that will be more severe and effective than the one taken in the war, The forces are ready to confront the American and Zionist enemies with great intensity and without geographical limitations, using state-of-the-art and advanced equipment and technology, at a level of readiness that will grow stronger day by day. The forces have incorporated into their targets a new list of enemy targets and assets, spanning a broader geographical area than before."

Added to this mix are the reports that Syria is negotiating to be part of the "Mecca Accords,” with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan. This would create an even more powerful alliance dedicated to the destruction of Israel and the creation of an Islamic Caliphate.

To be clear, it is true that Iran and its proxies want to create a worldwide Islamic Caliphate, and so do the nations above, and yet they are enemies. The difference is that Iran is Shiite and the others are Sunni; a split that happened in Islam in 632 after Mohammed's death. There are two major distinctions between the Islamic sects (Sunnis compose roughly 85% of Muslims worldwide). The first is one of lineage. Shiites believe that the leadership of Islam should have passed to Ali, the cousin and son-in-law (yes, he was both) of Mohammed; whereas early Sunnis chose Mohammed's friend and early follower, Abu Bakr (followed by other knowledgeable friends and pupils). The other main difference is that Shiites are led by Imamah, a line of divinely appointed, infallible leaders (Imams) descended from Muhammad's family. Sunni leaders are chosen by the election of "scholars.”

But we must all be clear: both sects follow the Quran and are devoted to the creation of a worldwide Caliphate governed by the Sharia law of the Quran. Both are equally committed to destroying the infidel. Saudi Arabia executed 356 infidels in 2025; so let us never think that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, et al. are truly friends to the West; they just "play the long game" better than Iran.

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All of which makes the challenges with the Israeli election even more difficult. Netanyahu is claiming over the weekend that Likud is successfully working towards a majority coalition and that Gadi Eisenkot is feeling pressure. Eisenkot, for his part, is claiming the same about his coalition and the pressure on Netanyahu. And the Arab Joint List and Ra'Am have enough seats to bring either to a majority, but both of those parties are led by members of the Muslim Brotherhood and are committed to the destruction of the Jewish state.

The world is challenging on so many levels, but we need to be aware of more than politics, and tonight is Halloween, a holiday that is not Jewish, and is actually about much more than candy. It is part of a three-day religious observance of All Hallows' Eve, All Saints' Day, and All Souls' Day (aka Day of the Dead). To understand the actual meaning of these holidays, I invite you to go check out this two-minute video I made to explain the holiday and why Jews traditionally don't celebrate it.

Although we honor the dead, we worship life, not death. As we travel through so many potential conflicts this week, may we always keep in mind that it is life and peace that we seek.

"I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live" (Deut. 30:19).

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May we always choose life and be blessed.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 31, 2026

21st of Cheshvan, 5787

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