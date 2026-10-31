The Ilhan Omar Immigration Fraud Case Is Bigger Than We Thought

When DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sat down with Fox News on Friday, he delivered some delicious news about the federal investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

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"This isn't just a case that's targeting one individual," Mullin explained. "This is a large case that we have presented to the DOJ, and the DOJ is leading the investigations."

Mullin credited the Homeland Security Investigations agents who searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home on October 12 and hauled out boxes of material. Those agents "did a lot of investigation to be able to present the case to them," he said.

The probe dates back to 2009, when Somalia-born Omar married Ahmed Elmi. Investigators want to know whether that marriage was part of an immigration fraud conspiracy, and whether Omar lied on government paperwork to become a citizen. Elmi is a British citizen who, we recently learned, describes himself as gay, and the evidence points to him being her brother, with the marriage allowing him to remain in the country legally.

Investigators are also scrutinizing her House financial disclosures, which may have padded her net worth by tens of millions of dollars.

The New York Post reported Friday that on Omar's certified 2009 marriage license from Hennepin County, Minn., her surname was crossed out, swapped for "Elmi," and then switched back to "Omar."

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The rest of Omar's personal history only adds to the mess. She reportedly had her staff change her birth year from 1981 to 1982 so she could appear to have obtained naturalization as a minor through her father in 2000.

The FBI and DHS examined the brother-marriage allegations back in 2016, while Omar was running for the Minnesota legislature. Now that the case is alive again, the usual suspects are crying foul. Former President Barack Obama publicly criticized the probe, apparently forgetting that the investigation first got rolling while he was still in the White House.

"I've made this very, very, very, very clear: we're enforcing our nation's laws across the board equally, and we're going to continue to do that," Mullin said in response to Obama.

He added that political standing buys no one a pass. "I don't care where you're seated, and I don't care how you're registered to vote, I don't care what your job title is," he continued. "We use it equally."

"We're not intimidating. We're enforcing laws." DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin fires back at former President Barack Obama over his criticism of the federal investigation involving Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, accusing him and Democrats of playing political games. "For him to get out in front of a case that he doesn't even know the facts behind is shameful." @AmericaRpts — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 30, 2026

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Mullin also turned the weaponization charge back on the people making it, arguing that Democrats "came after their political enemies like President Trump, and they know they weaponized our DOJ and FBI."

Earlier in the interview, he made the same point about the Omar probe specifically. "We're enforcing our nation's laws, and we're going to do that. We're not weaponizing. We're not using political theater on this," Mullin said. "We're going to let the facts play out, we're not playing politics with this — I said this from day one, we're not playing politics with anybody's lives."

This is going to be fun.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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