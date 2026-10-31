‘One of the Best, Ever!’ Trump Congratulates California U.S. Attorney and Slams Election Rig

President Donald Trump congratulated a United States attorney in California for his phenomenal job performance, and expressed the opinion that the legal witch hunt against the attorney is part of an election fraud effort.

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, is one of the most aggressive warriors against election fraud and taxpayer funding fraud. As Trump rightly described him, he is “one of the best, EVER!” Essayli’s “Operation Guardian Angel” has very cleverly circumvented sanctuary policies in California by issuing federal arrest warrants for illegal aliens. This gets around the fact that so many Democrat officials in California refuse direct cooperation with ICE detainer requests. Besides that, Essayli has been leading from the front in the fight against taxpayer funding fraud and election fraud in Commiefornia.

That, of course, is precisely why Democrats find him so galling. Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt have revived the Republican Party in California, and made their presence felt among voters in a way that has not been true in California for many years, and Democrats are panicking on the chance that they just might lose the gubernatorial election. So of course, the election fraud machine has kicked into high gear, first with the Los Angeles mayoral race, and then with the new package of bills aimed at preventing investigation in and interference with fraud. As of October 27, U.S. Judge Seabright claimed Essayli is serving unlawfully, and cannot oversee certain cases.

As with many other Trump appointees, the argument is that Essayli needs a Senate confirmation to hold his position, which actually is not true. Trump is standing by Essayli, as he made clear in a post on Truth Social October 31. “So, in Los Angeles, our Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California (and various other titles which were forced upon us by the ridiculous Blue Slip SCAM where nobody can get confirmed without the Dumocrats’ approval — which is IMPOSSIBLE to get in that they are all Trump Deranged Lunatics!), Bill Essayli, has done a fantastic job. He is one of the best, EVER!” Trump enthused on Saturday.

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Essayli “caught a massive number of Illegal Votes, 20,000, but potentially Hundreds of Thousands, and maybe even Millions, and the Court has just ruled against it. Why would they reject fixing Election Fraud?” Given the fact the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice engaged in meticulous cross-checking to determine that the 20,000 noncitizens received ballots, the only obvious answer to Trump‘s question is that the courts and the officials in California want the fraud to go forward.

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Being Trump, the president had to refer back to his previous experience with election tampering. “That’s like, in the 2020 Rigged and Stolen Election, when we had a great case, but the Supreme Court would not hear it because they said I, the President of the United States of America, had NO STANDING to bring such a case. Think of it, the President, on a Federal Election, has NO STANDING over himself, and so it goes. We are going to continue our yearslong fight on Election Integrity. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he ended.

Essayli has not become a target because he broke the law, but rather because he is too successful at enforcing the law for Democrats’ taste.