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Feds Arrest 28 Noncitizens Accused of Illegally Registering to Vote in California

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 19, 2026 3:10 PM
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Feds Arrest 28 Noncitizens Accused of Illegally Registering to Vote in California
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Department of Justice just launched another flurry of election-fraud-related arrests in California.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the central district of California, is once again delivering exceptional results in fighting election fraud, with just a couple of weeks to go before the midterm Election Day. Federal authorities have already arrested at least 11 fraudsters and told Fox News they plan to arrest 28 in all. Essayli emphasized that there are thousands of cases of voter fraud currently under DOJ investigation in America.

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It is extremely important to understand that for every arrest of a registered noncitizen voter, there are dozens, if not hundreds, if not thousands, more registered noncitizens. The Trump administration has definitely identified 20,000 noncitizens to whom California officials have already sent mail-in ballots this election cycle, for instance. California Democrats, of course, are refusing to try to reverse the obvious fraud. The likelihood is that there are even more illegal aliens who have voted or registered to vote in California, but even 20,000 is obviously enough to alter election results.

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That blatant fraud machine, which also includes the network of Democrat supporters paying off homeless people to vote for specific candidates, is the backdrop of the new DOJ arrests.

“We are announcing charges against 28 noncitizens who are illegally registered to vote, and many of which actually voted in prior elections,” Essayli explained Monday. “We began arresting these individuals this morning, early this morning. My understanding is at least 11 are in custody so far. The rest will be in custody in the near future.”

He emphasized that this issue is much bigger than one blue state. “In the last seven weeks alone, the Department of Justice has charged 113 aliens across 20 states with illegal voting and registration offenses,” he said. “Since the beginning of this administration, we have charged 156 people with voting fraud-related offenses. These are not isolated instances. We are investigating thousands of more similar cases throughout the nation.”

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Essayli also announced  on X "Operation Protect the Vote," promising more details to come. He has debunked lies out of California and Nevada that the registered noncitizens are citizens, so beware of falling for that propaganda on MSM sites. Multiple Democrat states allow people to vote if they claim to be citizens without any verification involved. Without meaning to, the Dems are actually highlighting the massive issue of allowing citizenship claims to be sufficient for voting without doing any sort of vetting.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and illegal alien crime, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DOJ | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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