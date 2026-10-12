BREAKING: Federal Agents Raid Ilhan Omar's D.C. Home

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) Washington, D.C., home early Monday morning as part of a criminal fraud investigation into her immigration paperwork, according to an exclusive report from Fox News Digital.

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The search began at around 6 a.m. Two sources close to the investigation told the outlet that the probe focuses on immigration documents the Somali-born congresswoman's late father filled out on her behalf when she was a child. Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Homeland Security are leading the operation, and the Justice Department is also involved. Multiple agents wearing HSI jackets were seen outside the residence.

"Today in the Washington, D.C., area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a DOJ spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation."

HSI serves as DHS's primary investigative arm, handling cases involving cross-border crime, human trafficking, child exploitation, drug smuggling, cybercrime, and counterterrorism.

The search follows months of public signals from senior administration officials. In May, Vice President JD Vance said the Justice Department was examining whether Omar had committed immigration fraud. "It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody's entitled to equal justice under the law," Vance said.

Omar has faced allegations for years that she married her brother as part of an immigration scheme. She has repeatedly denied the claim.

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DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed the matter last month. "Something's going to happen. ... We know that she married her brother to try to bring him to the United States. We know he now lives in London," Mullin said.

He suggested the investigation could reach further back. "There may be more to this, the whole family migration and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with," the secretary continued. "... If we can prove it, that you shouldn't have been here in the first place, we will deport you."

In mid-September, White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed on Fox News' The Sunday Briefing that federal immigration authorities were conducting an "ongoing criminal investigation" connected to Omar. Asked whether the government had evidence that she committed immigration or naturalization fraud, he declined to say. "I know things are going on, but I can't give specifics of what's happening," Homan said.

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Pressed on whether he was confirming an investigation, Homan answered directly. "I'm confirming that ICE is, yeah — look, I said months ago that there's something that's been reported and needs to be looked at," he said.

Homan added that he would allow HSI to continue its work. "If someone committed an immigration violation, if someone committed marriage fraud or anything like that, regardless if they're a congressman or not, no one's above the law," the border czar noted.

He also described denaturalization in proven fraud cases as "very serious." "If someone lies through that process to becoming a citizen, and we can prove they, in fact, lied or misrepresented themselves, we can absolutely denaturalize them," Homan said. "We've done it before many times over the last 40 years I've been around."

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