Costa Rica's new president, Laura Fernández, has only been in office since May, but she's already proven to be a strong ally of the United States and Donald Trump, as well as a friend of Israel. This latest move by her government is more proof of that, and it's got the international left in a tizzy.

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On Thursday, Thanksgiving Day here in the U.S., Francesca Albanese, the "Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territories Occupied since 1967" for the United Nations, flew from Paris and landed at Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport, just outside of San José. She was in town to receive an honorary doctorate from the state-run University of Costa Rica (UCR). Instead, Costa Rican immigration authorities denied her entry.

Omer Badilla, Director General of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería, which is part of the country's Ministry of Interior and Police, claimed in a video statement that Albanese is the subject of an international alert over links to terrorist acts and that she is a threat to national security under Costa Rica’s General Law of Migration and Immigration. He did not specify which country or body issued the alert or specify what the alleged terrorist act was.

Albanese spent the night in the airport after officials took her passport. Even so, she participated in the UCR ceremony via video and called the entire situation "disgraceful." She denied any ties to terrorism and claimed that even the United States didn't go "that far," though she did suggest that the move may have been made under pressure from the U.S. government.

The UCR’s rector’s office and University Council both issued statements calling the situation extremely serious and demanded a legal explanation from immigration authorities and the Foreign Ministry.

So who exactly is Francesca Albanese? She's an Italian lawyer who, in 2022, was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as an independent expert. She has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide and other war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. In December 2025, she publicly criticized the free-trade agreement Costa Rica signed with Israel and called for its ratification to be suspended. At the time, Costa Rican officials accused her of interfering with their domestic affairs.

She was also sanctioned by the U.S. State Department in July 2025 and barred from Israel. According to a statement from Marco Rubio, "Albanese has directly engaged with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of those two countries." Here's more:

The United States has repeatedly condemned and objected to the biased and malicious activities of Albanese that have long made her unfit for service as a Special Rapporteur. Albanese has spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism, and open contempt for the United States, Israel, and the West. That bias has been apparent across the span of her career, including recommending that the ICC, without a legitimate basis, issue arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. She has recently escalated this effort by writing threatening letters to dozens of entities worldwide, including major American companies across finance, technology, defense, energy, and hospitality, making extreme and unfounded accusations and recommending the ICC pursue investigations and prosecutions of these companies and their executives. We will not tolerate these campaigns of political and economic warfare, which threaten our national interests and sovereignty.

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Like many other countries in Latin America, Costa Rica has been working to restore relations with Israel and improve relations with the United States in recent years. Under former President Rodrigo Chaves and continued under Fernández, the Central American nation advanced a bilateral free-trade agreement with Israel; has suggested it will move its embassy from Tel Aviv back to Jerusalem; shifted some of its UN votes on Israel/Palestine-related resolutions, and designated Hamas a terrorist organization.

The UN, as you can imagine, isn't happy. Its High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said he was deeply concerned by the situation. On the other hand, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, has applauded the move. Costa Rica’s Constitutional Chamber (Sala IV) admitted a habeas corpus petition filed by opposition lawmakers — including from the left-wing Frente Amplio party — and issued a preliminary order that Albanese not be removed from the country while the case is reviewed, unless she chooses to leave voluntarily after receiving legal advice. Albanese has said she'd just like to return to Paris.

As someone who is somewhat engaged with Costa Rican politics, I've seen mixed reactions from the public, including some criticism from the pro-Fernández crowd. But as Costa Rican political analyst Mariela Palma pointed out, "Costa Rica, as a sovereign state, has the authority to decide who enters its territory and also the responsibility to protect national security, which is why the Migration and Foreign Affairs authorities can deny entry to foreigners who pose a security risk."

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She added: "The State Department has accused her of expressing support for terrorism, Canada has questioned her impartiality, and the United Kingdom has called for an investigation into her conduct; meanwhile, France, Germany, Italy, and the Czech Republic have called for her resignation."

And she reiterated the idea that Albanese has tried to meddle in Costa Rica's domestic affairs in the past.

I guess I don't see the problem here. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. That's exactly what this woman has done.

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