Completely predictably, Minnesota’s woke and socialist paid leave program is proving to be an expensive and disastrous mistake.

Taxpayers who have to give large amounts of their income to the government but don’t have the option to take paid leave are the biggest sufferers in the new paid leave program. Fox News emphasized the cost on Wednesday, posting on X, “Walz's paid leave law is already buckling Minneapolis city services just 11 months after taking effect, and the numbers are staggering.”

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Most American employers, whether public or private, offer paid leave for a certain number of vacation days and/or sick days a year. But there are basic rules to make sure that brand new employees don’t immediately take off on vacation, that fraudsters don’t exploit the system, or that all employees don’t go on leave at the same time. The paid leave policy from the Minnesota government removes guardrails and makes it insanely easy for Minneapolis city employees to abuse the system.

Employers in Minnesota can apply to be part of the paid leave system. The government website says that any employee whose employer is entered in the system can apply for paid leave for his own health or in order to help friends and family. This, of course, basically allows anyone who wishes to claim that he has to take paid leave for mental health reasons or because a relative needs extra support — even if the person is lying. Essentially, Minnesota is relying on the honesty and integrity of employees, and there are a whole lot of people in America now, both natives and immigrants, who have no integrity.

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Fox News explained that already, a fourth of Minneapolis city employees have taken the paid leave benefit. “At the city's 911 center, 41 percent of staff are out on leave, forcing remaining operators into heavy overtime and triggering a proposed $1.5 million budget increase to keep the emergency call center running around the clock,” Fox added.

One of the normal expectations when a person takes a new job is that he will not be able to take vacation immediately. He needs to prove he can hold the job before that happens. But apparently, even that is not part of the Minnesota plan. “It gets worse. A Minneapolis City Council member pressed the 911 center's assistant director on whether new hires can immediately take the paid leave upon starting the job and then quit once it ends. The answer to both: yes, that is allowed under the law as currently written,” Fox stated. Yes, really, a person could take a job just long enough to get a few weeks — or maybe even months — of paid vacation and then quit.

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This program is working exactly as it was designed. — Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) November 24, 2026

The fact is, especially in our modern undisciplined society, most people will do as little work as they possibly can get away with, given half the chance. That is why whenever companies or governments go overboard on prioritizing leisure for their employees instead of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and functionality, it ends in disaster.