Perhaps New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani insisted upon the postponement of the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade not just because of wind, which has never stopped the parade before, but because he preferred to spend Thanksgiving at an event with an activist who bashed America and the holiday.

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Mamdani is also not planning to attend the postponed parade on Saturday, by the way, allegedly for a medical issue. But let’s be honest: He hates anything that is a celebration of American culture or a uniquely American holiday. He also axed the public America 250 event that was supposed to happen on July 4 of this year in Times Square. The Macy’s Thanksgiving parade could’ve gone forward without the balloons, just as in previous years when weather forced parade organizers to make certain adjustments. But now New York City is under the control of people like Mamdani, who suppress anything that doesn’t have to do with bashing America and promoting Islam.

On Thanksgiving Day, Mamdani attended an event in Manhattan hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, according to Western Journal. Mamdani and Attorney General Letitia James (D-N.Y.) were among those on the podium as “public advocate” Jumaane Williams sniveled, “This day is always a mixed one for me, so I just always want to make sure we mention that for some, particularly in the Indigenous community, this is a commemoration of a horrible time in history.”

“[Thanksgiving] is a commemoration of a horrible time in History” - Activist flanked by a grinning Mamdani and Leticia James https://t.co/c4UmcXHSib — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 27, 2026

Ironically, the history of Thanksgiving is founded on a shared meal between friendly Pilgrims and natives, on a proclamation from President George Washington, who had amicable outreach to multiple tribes, and on President Abraham Lincoln’s holiday in the midst of war to end slavery. It’s not clear how any of that history would somehow be painful to this leftist.

But whatever the heck Williams thought he meant, he rambled, “It’s important to bring that up, because as was mentioned, we have a pretty bad administration that wants to erase history of what happened and how we got here.” Meaning, presumably, President Donald Trump, even though, in fact, Mamdani is the one who has tried to rewrite history. Williams also griped about food insecurity, even though socialist policies like the ones Mamdani champions always increase food prices and shortages.

Related: Texas High School Band Raises $350,000 to Stay for Postponed Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Speaking of hypocrisy, Mamdani cited safety as the reason for postponing the Macy’s parade. And yet he also this month disbanded the New York Police Department counterterrorism unit and announced he would be closing down Rikers Island prison facilities, intending to release thousands of dangerous criminals. The mayor has also explicitly called for antisemitic protests, which always turn into riots, against Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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To top it off, Mamdani enforces sanctuary policies that protect the most despicable illegal alien criminals. The Mamdani administration recently oversaw the release of an illegal alien attempted murderer from Rikers Island, and the mayor tried to demand that the Trump administration release violent serial criminal and gang affiliate Oscar Belgal. Mamdani described Palestinian Jihad as “the core” of his political beliefs and does everything he can to encourage criminals. The last thing he cares about is safety.

If he insisted upon postponing a parade that has never suffered postponement due to weather and then spent the holiday with an America-hating activist, you can be pretty sure that safety was not his primary concern.