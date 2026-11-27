House Republicans who lost their seats in this year's midterm blue wave are already gearing up for 2028, and many of them are convinced the voters who stayed home this fall will be back in the next cycle.

Advertisement

Few states took a harder hit than North Carolina, where Democrats flipped seven of the state's 14 House seats. When the new Congress convenes in January, Republicans will hold only three.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), 83, has represented her district since 2005 and fell short this year by just a few hundred votes. She has already filed to run again in 2028, and so has Rep. Addison McDowell (R-N.C.), while Rep. Gregory Murphy (R-N.C.), who also lost a close race, says he is talking with his family about his next steps.

Rep. Tim Moore (R-N.C.), who spent years as speaker of the North Carolina state House, lost a seat he had won by 16 points only two years earlier.

"I feel like this is going to be a temporary blip, and all the seats that were lost, we will pick all those up back in '28," Moore told Politico.

Defeated Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) have also both filed statements of candidacy to win back their seats in 2028. Spectrum News asked Van Orden whether he had learned from 2026.

"When you look at what happened in the country, that's environmental," Van Orden answered.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), a firebrand conservative, went down in one of the night's biggest upsets and addressed her opponents directly in her concession statement.

"To my political adversaries in both parties: I am not going anywhere. I will have more time on the ground now — be careful what you wish for! I will make some announcements in the next few months," Spartz said.

ICYMI: Comer Predicts Ilhan Omar Indictment: 'They've Got Her'

Rep. Gabe Evans (R-Colo.) lost by 15 points, yet two weeks later he announced a 2028 run in a far more conservative district, the one where Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) narrowly lost this year. Since Boebert has said she won't run in 2028, Evans has an opening in much friendlier territory.

Why are these Republicans so sure 2026 was a fluke? Well, it’s obvious, isn’t it? Democrats don’t realize it yet because they desperately want to believe Texas is now a blue state, and they’re already thinking its Electoral College votes are theirs in 2028.

The truth is that the blue wave was built on turnout.

Paul Shumaker, a North Carolina GOP strategist who worked on Moore's campaign this year, blames the weak Republican turnout on voter frustration with the party over the economy. He also says money and manpower fled to other states once the Senate race slipped out of reach, as GOP nominee Michael Whatley trailed in the polls before losing to Democrat Roy Cooper by 20 points. With that race gone, Republican-aligned outside groups canceled their ad buys and shut down their get-out-the-vote operations, leaving House candidates down the ballot to fend for themselves.

Advertisement

Dee Stewart, another Republican operative, says strong candidates simply got caught in an unusual year. "When you have such little get-out-the-vote activity at the top of the ticket, it does affect the base Republican turnout all the way down to the local elections," Stewart said.

Those conditions are unlikely to repeat themselves. In 2028, a presidential race will drive turnout, nixing the edge Democrats had this year.

"Every single Republican member of Congress who lost in 2026 should win in 2028 if the Republican turnout is equal to or just slightly below Democratic turnout," Shumaker predicted.

Editor's Note: Don't miss PJ Media's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.