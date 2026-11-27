When the midterm results came in, an emboldened Democrat Party immediately set its sights on two things: endless investigations of the Trump administration and Medicare for All.

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Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) is pushing hard for a government takeover of healthcare and is even trying to get President Donald Trump on board. And there are some lingering questions as to what Trump might be willing to do to work with Democrats to fix the mess they made of healthcare already.

But I digress.

Despite all the pressure from the socialist wing of the party, the Democrat establishment is quickly lowering expectations as the realities of governing sink in.

"A Democratic push to enact Medicare for All is already narrowing in scope given the obstacles to reworking a private health insurance market that covers more than 200 million Americans," The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, roughly 20% of the 64 Democrats who won battleground House and Senate races ran on Medicare for All, based on an analysis from a left-wing advocacy group in Washington, D.C., and another 60% ran on a Medicare buy-in or a public option that would leave employer-sponsored and private coverage in place.

Democrats are clearly eyeing more government control of healthcare. Their voters want it, too. But they’re not going to be happy if they get it.

According to the Journal, “the early plans taking shape in the House and Senate to expand healthcare are unlikely to provide the kind of comprehensive care voters heard about on the campaign trail."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), expected to be the next Speaker of the House, has thrown his support behind something called "Medicare for More," a partial expansion that is being sold as a first step toward the real thing. At the same time, the radical left keeps demanding the whole program.

This plan would lower the Medicare eligibility age, add dental, vision, and hearing coverage, and guarantee coverage for every child.

Can you feel your taxes going up yet?

It’s clear that Democrats are in a bind.

Medicare for More is supposed to be the middle path between Obamacare and Medicare for All, and that’s how it’s being sold, but there are plenty in the Democrat Party who see Medicare for More as a half-measure designed to take the heat off the bigger agenda.

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The left isn't taking the retreat quietly.

In a statement to The Intercept, Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) said the U.S. is the wealthiest nation on Earth and is "running out of excuses" for not having universal healthcare, adding that voters handed Democrats a mandate for change and that Americans can't afford a return to the status quo.

Medicare for All, sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), would create a national government-run insurance program. And Democrat voters are all for it. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 94% of registered Democrats support the idea, while about 79% of all adults want Washington to do more to help provide health insurance.

Jayapal has reintroduced her bill every session since 2019 and plans to do it again. She credits wins by Medicare for All candidates such as El-Sayed and Sen.-elect Troy Jackson (D-Maine) with forcing leadership's hand.

Trump remains the biggest obstacle for the Democrats’ plans, though.

Let’s not forget, the Democrats' 56-seat Senate majority isn't veto-proof, and even though he told Fox News there's a chance he'd work with Democrats on healthcare, he’s called Medicare for All a socialist takeover, and has made it clear their expansion of Medicare is dead on arrival.

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But Democrats don’t care. They think they should pass the bill, make Trump own the denial of healthcare if he vetoes it, and enact it anyway once they control the House, Senate, and White House.

There may be plenty of excitement on the left over the incoming majorities, but Trump is still the president, and that means Democrats have no rubber stamp.

The failure of Obamacare should have been a red flag that more government control of healthcare is a bad thing. Rather than make healthcare more affordable, it simply drove up premiums. All the left sees is a program that wasn't quite what it wanted, and it thinks more government will fix it. In reality, Obamacare was always going to be the gateway drug to Medicare for All; it's just that the route to that destination is going to be a very difficult one.

The bigger problem for Democrats is that the party’s socialist wing won't be happy about a watered-down Medicare for All plan, and this immediate retreat could become a real problem for the party.

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