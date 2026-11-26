Water is wet, feminists are fat, and Republicans suck at PR: Second verse, same as the first.

And because we suck at PR, our friends and neighbors will suffer. Directly and indirectly, the GOP’s sucktastic PR tactics have resulted in more crime, more drug overdoses, more inflation, more poverty, more abortions, more pain, and more deaths.

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(But on the plus side, I get PAID to write about the Republicans' PR incompetence. Ca-ching!)

Look, it’s a very simple formula: PR tactics dictate PR outcomes. ‘Cause our world doesn’t run on magic; it runs on cause-and-effect. Outcomes are never guaranteed, but for the love of Pete, you can “grease the wheels” and dramatically enhance your chances.

In fact, that’s the Republican Party’s responsibility!

You’ve got to know how to go on offense — and how to play defense. Both sides of the ball are critical.

Sometimes, you want to light a PR fuse and watch everything burn. It involves long-term storytelling, seed-planting, and an attack-oriented mindset. The more you’re on offense, the better, ‘cause that’s when we score points.

Other times, you need to strangle a story in the womb, ‘cause if it ever gets legs, it’ll kill your electoral chances. Your PR objective is to minimize your time on defense, so you can pivot back to offense.

And whattaya know, there were examples of each in the news this week.

Let’s begin with offense (‘Cause, Murica!): It’s been a remarkable 24 hours for future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who was — until yesterday — the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback.

And now, he’s gone — and so is the reputation of Steelers’ head coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show, lit a match, and ignited a PR firestorm that has damaged McCarthy beyond recovery. At this point, nothing less than a Super Bowl run (which seems highly improbable) will salvage his reputation.

My colleague, Sarah Anderson, covered the chaos:

The team has lost its last two games, but on Monday, McCarthy confirmed that all was well, that Rodgers would remain the starter. However, between then and Tuesday night, something changed. The team announced that Rodgers, while healthy, would be inactive during Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, and Mason Rudolph would start in his place. According to Rodgers, he didn't hear this news from his coaches; he heard it from the team's tight end, Pat Freiermuth. He appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and said as much, claiming he'd talked to McCarthy several times over the last week, but McCarthy never mentioned benching him at all. […] Rodgers told McAfee and company that McCarthy fell asleep during team meetings, missed team walkthroughs, and didn't watch film. He also said McCarthy broke down the team at halftime by saying, "1-2-3 Packers" in the locker room. He basically said it's a really unhealthy environment.

Rodgers was calm, matter-of-fact, and detailed very specific information that could be corroborated by dozens of witnesses. So far, nothing he claimed has been discredited. (In fact, the opposite is true.) That’s important, because a go-to PR defense is fructus arboris venenosae — fruit of a poisonous tree — where you expose one false claim to discredit everything else.

If Mike McCarthy had immediately addressed the media and said, “I never went ‘1-2-3 Packers’ in the Steelers locker room! The allegation is absurd; go ask any player. Maybe Aaron was hearing voices from an ayahuasca flashback, but we wish him well in future endeavors,” the story would already be over. (Even if McCarthy really was falling asleep in meetings!)

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But he couldn’t. Apparently, Rodgers was telling the truth.

And from now on, every time McCarthy yawns on the sidelines, it’ll be memed. Every time he closes his eyes, the audience will snicker. Every misstep will be scrutinized. And almost immediately, his old jokes, old statements, and old press conferences are being reanalyzed by the media:

This soundbite always felt bigger than it was at the time. Cushioned as a joke…foreshadowing. Ed Werder asks Mike McCarthy about him saying he watched all the film from 2019 before the hire in Dallas…the answer https://t.co/Z3Quj4XDwt — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 25, 2026

It was a perfectly executed PR hit.

Which doesn’t mean Rodgers won’t pay a PR price. Although there are plenty of QB-hungry teams that could use veteran help — the Patriots, Eagles, and Ravens all make sense — Rodgers hurt his chances because his PR attack made him a less-attractive free agent. By showing his willingness to go scorched-earth, he made every exec and coach in the league nervous.

Given his diminished skills, many will decide that the juice ain’t worth the squeeze. This could be the end of his NFL career.

Some PR hits are suicide missions: You eliminate the target, but you get eliminated, too.

On the defensive side, comedian Shane Gillis has been on the receiving end of hellaciously negative press (and not for the first time, either). The popular comic, whose monologue has already been derided as “misogynistic,” had something happen two days ago that no man wants: His ex-girlfriend, Grace Brassel, published a withering takedown in The Cut, accusing him of infidelity, mistreatment, speaking to her “like a dog” and being “remarkably cruel.”

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Among her claims: “When he was mad at me, he would withhold touch and call me greedy or put pillows in between us in the bed to show how much he didn’t want to be near me.” (That monster!)

Gillis, of course, has a vested interest in getting this story in the rearview mirror. It’s obviously unhelpful. His PR objective is killing all interest in the story.

The ex-girlfriend’s objective is the opposite: The fact that she was dumped by Shane Gillis is the most interesting thing about her!

She actually told Page Six:

Brassel tells Page Six she hasn’t been in touch with the comedian since May, but she’s waiting to see if he responds to her claims. “We shall see if he talks about it on his podcasts — time will tell!” she said.

One side craves a back-and-forth media feud that keeps the story in the limelight; the other wants to flip the page ASAP. So what should Gillis do?

Should he ignore his ex? And risk looking like he doesn’t care?

Of course not. He’s already been attacked for misogyny. Acting like he doesn’t give a damn about her suffering would feed into that. (Which is also why he can’t attack her directly, even if she exaggerated and/or lied extensively: He’d risk appearing like a misogynistic bully who’s “punching down” on a brokenhearted girl.)

Whoever advised Gillis on how to respond deserves a raise, because he/she threaded the needle perfectly. It was short, sweet, and just 17 words:

Comedian Shane Gillis gives just a 17-word response after his ex-girlfriend wrote an over 3000 word essay about how she was a victim in their relationship. At one point in the piece, Grace Brassel complained that she felt she was expected to cook, clean, and do laundry. In response to the 3000 attention-seeking essay, Gillis said: "Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best." Wow, she was expected to bring something to the relationship, like cooking and cleaning. Horrifying! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 25, 2026

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“Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.”

No fluff, no snappy soundbites, no counterclaims, nothing for the media to further investigate. He said something positive, offered a credible explanation for her anger — “breakups are tough” — and ended the story.

He acknowledged her pain, took the high road, and it only took 17 words. Bravo, Team Gillis.

It was a masterful PR response.

Two recent examples of well-executed PR warfare. One showed us how to attack; the other was a textbook example of how to defend.

Here’s what the GOP should learn:

When you attack, don’t be sloppy. Get your facts 100% in order, so the Dems can’t “poison tree” your claims. Be as demonstrably specific as possible. If you want a story to have legs, give the media something to do. There must be follow-up steps: more people to interview, more facts to check, more drama to uncover. (The more twists, turns, and drama, the better.) For some attacks, you need an expendable messenger, lest you eat the fallout, too. When you’re playing defense, be aware of your opponent’s gameplan. Don’t be a doofus and play into it. (Even when it’s unfair and you really want to!) You win on defense by offering a quick, credible, instantly understandable explanation. Don’t overexplain, don’t overextend, and don’t launch a counterclaim of your own. When your goal is getting to the end of the story, take the shortest strategic path.

Wishing a very happy Thanksgiving to all PJ Media readers! From our family to yours, hope the wishbone breaks your way!

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