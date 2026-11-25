It wouldn't be an NFL season without some sort of Aaron Rodgers controversy, and here we are the day before Thanksgiving with a big one.

Just to recap, Rodgers, who turns 43 years old next week, signed on for another year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May, in part because the team hired his old Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after former head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down, but he said that without a doubt this would be his last season in the NFL before retirement.

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With Rodgers as the starting quarterback this season, the team isn't having its best year, but it hasn't been the worst either. The team is currently six and four, and it's tied for second place with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. Rodgers himself has thrown 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he has an 86.6 passer rating.

The team has lost its last two games, but on Monday, McCarthy confirmed that all was well, that Rodgers would remain the starter. However, between then and Tuesday night, something changed. The team announced that Rodgers, while healthy, would be inactive during Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, and Mason Rudolph would start in his place.

According to Rodgers, he didn't hear this news from his coaches; he heard it from the team's tight end, Pat Freiermuth. He appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday and said as much, claiming he'd talked to McCarthy several times over the last week, but McCarthy never mentioned benching him at all.

For what it's worth, Freiermuth spoke to the media on Wednesday as well and said, "Anything I say about the situation is going to be tough. We are here just trying to get a win against Denver. Obviously, he said what he said."

But that's not everything Rodgers said to McAfee. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Rodgers had been excused from the Steelers' practice facility "while he processes his benching." But I guess "processes his benching" means going on national sports talk television and trashing his head coach.

Rodgers told McAfee and company that McCarthy fell asleep during team meetings, missed team walkthroughs, and didn't watch film. He also said McCarthy broke down the team at halftime by saying, "1-2-3 Packers" in the locker room. He basically said it's a really unhealthy environment. You can hear about that in more detail here:

Aaron Rodgers just hopped on the Pat McAfee show and UNLOADED on Mike McCarthy, accusing him of missing team walkthroughs, falling asleep in meetings, not watching film, and even breaking down the team at halftime by accidentally saying ‘1,2,3 Packers!” https://t.co/VXqhy3uII1 — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 25, 2026

While appearing on McAfee's show, Rodgers also announced that, "At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has definitely sailed."

As I'm writing this on Wednesday afternoon, the Steelers have formally waived Aaron Rodgers. He is now on the wire, and teams have until 3 p.m. CT on Thanksgiving to submit claims.

What do you think? Will any team want him? It's my understanding that any team interested will have to assume roughly $8.6 million remaining on his 2026 contract, which would be a big deterrent at this point in the season. If no one does, he's free to sign with any team on a prorated veteran minimum deal after the deadline passes.

According to ESPN, sources have corroborated Rodgers' accusations against McCarthy, but the Steelers organization says it's 100% behind its head coach.

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McCarthy told reporters Wednesday that he would not discuss any personal conversations with Rodgers but declared that he thought he was the right person to lead the team. "I know how to win," McCarthy said.

The coach also confessed to the "1-2-3 Packers" incident, and called it an embarrassing but honest mistake.

It'll be interesting to see what happens next. Will Rodgers play in the NFL again? How will the Steelers do without him? And will McCarthy keep his job for the long term? Based on Freiermuth's awkward response and the fact that sources are supposedly backing Rodgers, it seems like there will be much more to this story in the weeks ahead.

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