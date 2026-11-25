The walls are closing in on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and we’re getting closer to her losing both her seat in Congress and her American citizenship.

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., is now weighing evidence in the immigration fraud investigation against her, the New York Post reported Tuesday evening.

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If prosecutors prove immigration fraud, she doesn’t just pay a fine and apologize. She may well lose her U.S. citizenship and her seat in Congress. Prosecutors haven't revealed what charges they're pursuing or when the grand jury might vote. That said, prosecutors don't haul a case in front of a grand jury if they don’t think they have a good case. An indictment is coming.

NEW: A federal grand jury is hearing evidence involving Rep. Ilhan Omar as at least two investigations remain active.



Newly released court documents show investigators are examining records dating back to 1980.



Omar denies any wrongdoing, accusing the Trump administration of… https://t.co/PGQuUBmbRg — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 24, 2026

The evidence comes from the office of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro in D.C. and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota. They’re looking at whether Omar or relatives who fled war-torn Somalia in the 1990s committed immigration fraud. Pirro has also hinted that prosecutors are also digging into the finances of Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett.

Of course, the details are where this gets truly ugly for Omar.

There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. She may have altered her birth year on government paperwork to make it appear that she obtained citizenship when her father naturalized in 2000. They're also scrutinizing her second marriage to British national Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who is widely believed to be her brother and is apparently gay. The two stayed legally married from 2009 to 2017, and during that stretch, Omar filed joint tax returns with her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi, at least twice.

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The grand jury news arrives right after the release of the search warrant documents tied to the raid on Omar's D.C. home. Homeland Security Investigations agents searched the home on Oct. 12, 2026. The heavily redacted warrant, unsealed Monday, shows investigators examining potential crimes committed "between 1980 to the present."

Prosecutors made their position crystal clear in a federal filing.

"The United States believes ILHAN has committed [redacted] crimes over decades — beginning long before she was ever in Congress," the filing stated.

The same filing said the case didn't have "anything to do with ILHAN's professional life," which walls the probe off from her work on Capitol Hill. In a separate filing, prosecutors described themselves as "in the throes of a preindictment investigation." Preindictment. Their word, and it's a beautiful one.

Omar, of course, denies any wrongdoing and is playing the victim. She says the Trump administration is targeting her for political reasons, but that excuse collapses when you look at the facts.

Investigators are looking at alleged conduct going back to 1980, decades before Trump ever ran for office and before Omar ever got into Congress. A political vendetta that somehow started long before Trump was even president and when Omar was a child is a really, really, really tough sell, even for the left who desperately want to believe the lawfare angle.

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