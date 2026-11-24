The day Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales won a million dollars in the Massachusetts lottery was both his lucky day and his unlucky day, because his lottery win helped attract the attention of federal officers who were seeking him, a foreign fugitive from justice.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on November 24 that he had spoken with three Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sources who confirmed that on Tuesday morning, ICE Boston arrested Velasquez-Morales. Massachusetts is a sanctuary state, and it probably never occurred to the people running the State Lottery that they were helping ICE by posting a photo of Velasquez-Morales smiling with the $1 million lottery check he won.

As a matter of fact, the Massachusetts State Lottery still has the photo of “Ariel Velasquez” up on its Facebook page.

According to @BillMelugin_, this man is an illegal alien whom ICE was seeking and who is now under arrest https://t.co/y2ZSKWlbFc — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) November 25, 2026

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Because ICE was already looking for Velasquez-Morales, all they needed was the photo along and the information about where he bought his winning ticket to track him down.

Melugin explained, “I'm told by ICE sources that when ICE Boston moved in to arrest him in East Boston this morning, he immediately fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended and the incident was captured on multiple officers body cameras.”

As I mentioned above, Massachusetts is a sanctuary state, so of course the State Lottery does not bother to ask for any citizenship verification. The only thing someone has to prove to participate in the lottery is that he is 18 years old or older. And in sanctuary states, it is all too easy for illegal aliens to obtain some sort of ID.

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Melugin is bringing his case to the attention of the Democrat governor of Massachusetts, as he mentioned in his post. “I've reached out to MA Governor Maura Healey's office for comment on this story, as the governor appoints several members of the MA State Lottery Commission that decides the rules. I also asked if she's okay with an alleged illegal alien ICE fugitive w[ith] a deportation order beating out US citizens for the prize. I will update if and when I hear back,” he ended.

Earlier this year, Healey signed the PROTECT Act to limit local cooperation with ICE and attempt to block its operations in Massachusetts. Only a couple of days before she signed the legislation, ICE arrested an illegal alien who was wanted in Brazil for aggravated murder. Also this year, Healey enthusiastically posed for photos with an illegal alien who was later involved in a sex crime investigation.

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In September, after an alien who overstayed his visa stabbed a University of Massachusetts student to death, a Boston Herald reporter tried to ask Healey about the deadly incident, but she and her staff raced away from him without answering. She probably doesn't have any issue with an illegal alien fugitive winning the lottery in her state.