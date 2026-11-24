We all know that Medicare for All is the Democrat Party's white whale.

During the Obamacare debate, plenty of radicals complained that the law stopped short of a full government takeover of health care. Many on the right saw it for what it was, a stepping stone toward exactly that goal.

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Now, with Democrats set to control both the House and Senate, the radical left thinks it finally has the best opening it has had in years. At least one incoming senator thinks he has found the trick to finally getting it done.

Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) is one person actively pushing for it, and he thinks the key to making it happen is to rebrand it "TrumpCare” to get President Donald Trump on board.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who has a rare talent for deflating bad ideas in a sentence or two, has been trashing El-Sayed’s efforts. Kennedy said El-Sayed could call it "free kittens for all" if he wanted. The plan would still be a bad idea, and the math still wouldn't work.

"But — but if you think that turning it [healthcare] all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you're too dumb to live," Kennedy said. "In my opinion."

Of course, that polite little "In my opinion" tacked onto the end is pure Kennedy. He delivers the knockout and then tips his hat.

El-Sayed didn't defend the math. He went with a different strategy and accused Kennedy of being a racist.

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Kennedy later spoke with Kellyanne Conway on Fox News. She asked how he would respond to El-Sayed calling him a racist.

"I don't hate anybody, and I want to try to work with Senator El Sayed," Kennedy told her. "I believe in, I've said this before, I believe in free speech. How else would we know who the idiots are?"

Think he was done? Guess again. He had more.

"I try not to worry too much, Kellyanne, about what, what anyone thinks about me, except dogs," he continued. "I really like dogs. I care what dogs think. But otherwise, you know, Abdul can say what he wants. He does support Medicare for All."

Only Kennedy can go from a racism accusation to canine approval ratings and back to health policy in under a minute and make it look effortless.

From there, he turned to the plan's original champion, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

"It's Bernie Sanders' program," Kennedy said. "And I've tried to see things from Bernie's point of view on health care, but I just, I can't get my head that far up my rear end."

Then he got serious.

Kennedy said he wants health care that costs less and works better. Who doesn’t, right? But what Democrats have long been pushing doesn’t do that. Kennedy went through what Sanders' plan would actually do. It would eliminate Medicare, Medicaid, the Obamacare exchanges, and private insurance. Roughly 200 million Americans who get coverage through their employer would lose it.

"But he's gotta pay for it, and the cost would be three and one-half trillion dollars a year," Kennedy said. "Not billion: trillion dollars a year."

"That doesn't sound very affordable, Senator," Conway replied. "They ran on affordable."

🚨 LMFAO! Sen. John Kennedy just DROPPED this line on Senator-elect Abdul El Sayed calling him racist



"I believe in free speech — how else would we know who the IDIOTS are?"



"I try not to worry too much what anyone thinks about me. Except DOGS. I really like dogs, I care what… https://t.co/vWH08lfGM0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2026

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She's right, and that staggering price tag doesn't even account for the tax hikes needed to pay for it or the long waits for care that government-run systems are famous for.

The Left has chased government-run health care for decades, and it won’t stop.

Obamacare has already taught us (yet again) that every time Washington tries to improve something, it ends up making it worse, and the costs go up, and up and up. And then, of course, the Democrats come along and say we need even more government to 'fix’ it again.

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