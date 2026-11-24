Greetings, and welcome to Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Thanksgiving is two days away. If you haven't made it to the grocery store yet, today is your last chance before the place turns into the Thunderdome. Pick up extra butter and ignore the receipt.

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My calendar says it's Sardines Day, Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day, and D.B. Cooper Day. Open a tin of sardines if you're brave. Show off a unique talent, and carving a turkey without a trip to urgent care counts. And raise a glass to D.B. Cooper, the only man in history to walk off with $200,000 and never get a bill from the IRS for it.

Today in History:

1859: Charles Darwin publishes On the Origin of Species. The first printing sells out the same day.

1863: Union troops under Gen. Joseph Hooker storm Lookout Mountain in Tennessee, in what becomes known as the "Battle Above the Clouds."

1874: Illinois farmer Joseph Glidden patents barbed wire, changing the American West.

1932: The FBI's crime lab opens in Washington.

1944: American B-29 bombers flying from Saipan carry out the first major raid on Tokyo.

1947: The House votes to cite the "Hollywood Ten" for contempt of Congress after they refuse to answer questions about communist ties.

1963: Jack Ruby shoots and kills Lee Harvey Oswald in the basement of Dallas police headquarters, on live television.

1969: Apollo 12 splashes down safely in the Pacific after the second moon landing.

1971: A man calling himself Dan Cooper hijacks a Northwest Orient flight, collects a $200,000 ransom, and parachutes out over the Pacific Northwest. He's never found.

1974: Scientists in Ethiopia discover "Lucy," a 3.2 million-year-old hominid skeleton.

Birthdays Today include: Baruch Spinoza, philosopher; Zachary Taylor, the 12th president; Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, painter; Scott Joplin, ragtime composer of "The Entertainer"; Dale Carnegie, author of How to Win Friends and Influence People; William F. Buckley Jr., founder of National Review; Pete Best, original drummer for the Beatles; Billy Connolly, comedian; Dwight Schultz, actor from The A-Team; and Katherine Heigl, actress from Grey's Anatomy. And Chris Queen, our managing editor here at PJ Media. If today's your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here.

* * *

Somebody asked me the other day what I thought Saint George Floyd of Fentanyl would be doing today if he were still alive.

"Time," I said. "He'd be doing time."

Apparently, that wasn't an acceptable answer. That tells you plenty about the person asking, and nothing at all about whether the answer holds up. Obviously, it holds up fine if discerning fact is the goal of the question, and there's the rub.

Look at the record the canonizers want you to skip. Before May 25, 2020, Floyd had already been in and out of jails and prisons for years. That stretch included a 2007 armed home invasion in Houston, which ended in a 2009 plea deal and a five-year prison sentence. The Hennepin County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, and Derek Chauvin went to prison for it. That same autopsy report also listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use among the "other significant conditions."

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Floyd's toxicology screen put the fentanyl at 11 nanograms per milliliter. That amount is significant, given a 2022 study that compared drugged-driving cases with autopsy cases. The living drivers ranged from 0.5–303 ng/mL. Autopsy samples from peripheral blood, the same type of sample as Floyd's, had a median of 10.0 ng/mL. So Floyd's 11 sits right around the median for people who died. In short, Derek Chauvin is owed his freedom, a public apology, and a few million bucks in restitution. He deserves nothing less.

Mention any of that in public and watch the usual crowd reach for the smelling salts. Then they reach for the word "monster," because it's the only one in their vocabulary that comes without a footnote. Suggest the man might have landed in front of a judge again, and they cross you off the cocktail party list. That's a party where the chardonnay costs more than your truck payment, and the conversation costs you three IQ points.

Then come the shrieks of "racism," on cue, as if somebody hit the switch on the applause sign. Yeah, I've had that word thrown at me before. It worked about as well then as it would now, which is to say not at all. Spare me the encore. I'll survive it. I've survived Rochester winters, overnight radio shifts, and the Cross Bronx Expressway at rush hour in a loaded 18-wheel rig. Trust me, a room full of offended sophomores and grifters doesn't make the list.

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Now along comes Matt Margolis's piece here at PJ Media: Ilhan Omar Raid Documents Released, and They're Devastating for Her.

Well, yeah, I suppose they might be devastating for Saint Ilhan (do Muslims even have saints, as such?), but only assuming her supporters would recognize evidence of wrongdoing if it walked up and introduced itself. Here, too, the pattern seems to be running in the other direction.

Here's what we know about the Omar case: Federal investigators raided the Washington home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on October 12. Fifteen media outlets, led by The New York Times, joined Judicial Watch in suing to unseal the warrant. Judge James Boasberg ordered portions of it released over Justice Department objections. Yes, that Boasberg — the Obama appointee conservatives have spent the better part of two years denouncing. When even James Boasberg won't cover for you, you've got a problem, and a pretty serious one, at that.

The documents name "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar." They seek "fruits, contraband, evidence, and instrumentalities" of violations reaching back to 1980. A separate filing states flatly that she "has committed [REDACTED] crimes over decades." Reporting points to alleged immigration fraud tied to the paperwork Omar and her father filed when they arrived in 1995. The government hasn't charged her with anything, and she gets the presumption of innocence like anybody else.

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Still, consider what that timeline does to the defense offered every quarter hour on Omar's X account. Omar's office says President Donald Trump has targeted her and insists, "The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong." The conduct under investigation predates Congress, though. It predates the Squad, Trump's political career, and every "racist attack" talking point Omar's people have ever produced. You can't call something retaliation for a career, and, for that matter, a political enemy who didn't even exist yet.

None of that will matter to her base, and that, in turn, brings us to the point of this piece, which is neither Floyd nor Omar. I mean, we could include Joe Biden, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuckles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, heck, any of that bunch in that description.

The pattern is easy to see. It runs in three steps:

First, turn the person into a symbol. Floyd stopped being a man with a rap sheet and became a mural, a movement, and a fundraising engine. Omar stopped being a congresswoman with a messy personal history and became the face of the progressive, Muslim, refugee-made-good story the Left desperately needs to be true.

Second, treat facts about the person as attacks on "the cause." Mentioning Floyd's record "blames the victim." Asking about Omar's immigration paperwork is "Islamophobic." The facts don't get rebutted; they get banned.

Third, recycle every new piece of evidence as more proof of persecution. A toxicology report? Racist. A federal warrant signed off by a judge the left adores? Trump. The more evidence piles up, the louder the canonizers insist the saint is being martyred.

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We've watched this play out before. "Hands up, don't shoot" became gospel after Ferguson, even after Barack Obama's own Justice Department concluded it didn't happen. The slogan outlived the finding by years and still shows up on signs today. The symbol never needed the facts. It only needed the faithful, reinforced by a willing media and a political party going after every sympathy it could to buy votes with.

That's what makes this dangerous, and it goes well beyond Floyd, Omar, or any of the others, including people I've not even mentioned. Once you grant someone sainthood, you've granted them immunity. You've built a tribe for which no evidence, no court, and no investigation can ever count, because the outcome came baked in the moment the halo went on. Those tribes only get stronger the more often the lies get repeated.

I mentioned Jack Ruby, who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, in the Today In History Segment. I swear, if Ruby had the kind of blind following Floyd and Omar have, you'd never be able to get a conviction, despite the whole nation watching him do the killing on live TV.

So I stand by my answer about George Floyd. I suppose the more interesting question is what happens with Ilhan Omar. If a jury ever looks at those unredacted documents and returns a guilty verdict, I already know what her supporters will say. They'll say exactly what they're saying now, and Minneapolis would become another Ferguson.

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Thought for the Day: William F. Buckley Jr., born 101 years ago today, described a conservative as someone who stands athwart history, yelling "Stop." I'm thinking that's our lot for the next two years.

VIP members: I've listed a few people on whom the left has installed impenetrable halos. Who else do you think should be on that list? Your Voice Matters.

Take care today, gang. I'll be here tomorrow. Hope you will, too. See you then.

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