Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day in a focus group testing a new recreational activity called "Bourbon Picklegolf."

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The Democrats have been very open for a long time about their desire to destroy the Supreme Court of the United States. OK, they never use the word "destroy," but that is their endgame for any institution that is supposed to safeguard our freedoms.

The main plan is to get enough control of Congress to increase the number of justices while they've also got a Democrat in the White House. That president will then pack the court with leftist loons who will help usher in one-party rule in the Republic.

They took a big step toward that goal on Election Day this year. Now they're going to be working hard to accomplish phase two.

Until Dems can force us to participate in their totalitarian fever-dream, they are content with polluting SCOTUS with three women who can't possibly be as brain-dead as they often seem to be.

Allegedly wise Latina Justice Sonia Sotomayor has come up with a real humdinger of an idea about how the court should go about its business. This is from my Townhall colleague Amy Curtis:

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wants the Supreme Court to abandon the pesky concept of legal theory and instead issue rulings based on feelings. What could possibly go wrong there? Imagine a Supreme Court full of Justices like Ketanji Brown Jackson.

No, really:

Sonia Sotomayor: "We have a court focused on legal theory rather than one focused on what we as a society have achieved in terms of our understanding." https://t.co/IMGuU3EDwx — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 20, 2026

When leftists talk like this they truly believe it's indicative of serious depth. Air-headed pablum like this gets passed around in their low-info bubble and marveled at. The "Wise Latina" thing isn't ironic to them.

Both Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson are beyond parody. They are the female leads in a dystopian satire about the end of the Republic. The male leads are the buffoons who appointed them — His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama and the almost lifelike husk of Joe Biden.

A lot of the ills that plague this country right now can be traced back to the point in American education history when feelings began to be prioritized over any kind of intellectual rigor. I wrote about it in Don't Let the Hippies Shower, which is a semi-humorous look at a serious problem.

Hearing a Supreme Court justice eschew legal theory is both surreal and terrifying. The left has already put the idea of absolute truth in its rearview mirror. That would already muddy up a liberal SCOTUS justice's deliberation process considerably, even if legal theory were still the guide. Opting for "what we as a society have achieved in terms of our understanding" as a blueprint means that the law of the land will end up being determined by emotional unpredictability.

Of course, leftist lunacy has already infected the judiciary. They're at least pretending to work inside of some guidelines. Now Sotomayor is advocating that there not be any of those in the SCOTUS decision-making process. That's a pretty nifty follow-up to getting rid of any rules governing our elections.

The Democrats' biggest dreams require a no-rules, almost lawless free-for-all to be achieved. They're doing everything they can to normalize that.

Let's just not.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will start with our overseas friend Phill today:

Kruiser, Once I read that you "would have ridden that every weekend just for the people-watching and material," I immediately thought back to my time stationed at Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. We could see the causeway between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and you would see the people returning from a weekend of fun in Bahrain putting their "correct" clothing back on (thobes for the gents, hijabs for the ladies) literally while driving back into Saudi territory across the causeway. You know there are stories and material there. The backstory: Saudi is extremely conservative and had (they may still have) the religious police with canes who would hit you if you weren't dressed correctly. Bahrain had "The Pearl of Allah," which apparently was so beautiful and bright it would blind Allah from whatever was happening in Bahrain; therefore, you could cross the causeway and party there. I was never stationed in Bahrain, so I can't personally vouch for that, but I'm quite sure other Friends of the Morning Briefing have better knowledge.

This sounds like the origin story for "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas." People pay extra for the caning there though.

Wendy in Wyoming writes:

Mr. Kruiser, I enjoy your Morning Briefings and the always insightful audience comments in your mailbag. I found I had to write about your Balkanization article. I have lived in Wyoming for almost ten years. It is almost full. The people to cow ratio is a real thing. Your readers deserve the total picture. It gets very cold and extremely windy. There are no Whole Foods, Fresh Markets or Trader Joe’s. There is one escalator in the whole state - in Casper. Wyoming natives are friendly, funny, direct and helpful. They mind their business and expect you to do the same. They do not enjoy being told what to do. They snicker at Californians, Coloradans, and people who own less than fifty guns. They love rodeo - especially royalty and pick up men, Wranglers, trucks, Josh Allen, hunting season, 4H, and most domestic animals. Many drink Modelo after the wacky lady wrecked the Budweiser company a few years ago. People thinking about relocating to Wyoming who also enjoy being lectured should focus on Teton or Albany counties - there are lots of bossy liberals who know everything in both areas. Keep up the great work! Your Friend of the Briefing in Wyoming,

True story: I took a serious look at Wyoming when I first moved back here to Tucson eight years ago and wasn't sure if I was going to stay. This is my hometown though, and I spent a lot of years away. The politics are awful, but I have a lot of friends and family here. See also: tacos. Almost everything you describe about Wyoming would make me consider living somewhere cold.

This is from FOTB Paul S:

Pathetic Republicans. You are right on today! My Congressman Marlin Stutzman (whom I voted for twice) has signed up for the amnesty boogaloo with the democrats. I will never understand why any conservative republican would sign on a "bipartisan" amnesty bill with democrats. Yes. You are correct, Republicans are Pathetic!!!

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On Monday's episode of "Five O'Clock Somewhere" I told my good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green that the Republicans are close to driving me to a point where I'll just give up on voting altogether. Before anyone wants to pounce on that, I am coming up on 43 years of activism and trying to drag this stupid party across finish lines it doesn't even want to look in the direction of.

FOTB Charlene adds to the MoM Deviled Eggs Cult lore:

I just have to share my Daddy's adventure with devilled eggs. But first, some background: Bobbie Alton (ALWAYS both names, it's TEXAS) was the first grandchild, nephew, BOY in a large group of women, some of whom were never married, some widowed, but HE was the savior boy, FINALLY, after too many girls. So, for all of his life, he could do no wrong. We had an annual Family Reunion in June and my Mother was known for her devilled eggs. But one year, I forget why, she was unable to make them, so she gave Daddy explicit instructions and he made them. Things went well until it came time for the topping: Paprika. He KNEW it was some red powder, but couldn't remember what, so he grabbed something that looked right and poured it on. It was cloves. NOT a good choice. We kids avoided them, but none of us could stop laughing at those old ladies lapping up the inedible things and praising him to the rooftops!!

I think we finally found a variation I am not willing to try.

Eric H. weighs in with this:

Good Sir, Re: GOP fecklessness: I’m not a military historian, but wasn’t it Sun Tzu’s little sister, Moon Sue, who said “you can’t win a battle you won’t fight”? Good grief.

Sounds legit. I bet we can also find something in the Nostradamus writings about John Thune. A clueless eunuch from the frozen plains will backstab freedom into oblivion in the West.

This is from FOTB Roger R:

Good Day Kruiser. Loved the MB today, but I always love them, just some more so than others. I have to admit I was, and still am, shell-shocked by the Blue Wave this month. So many reasons to vote for Republicans for people like us (i really would have crawled over broken glass to cast my vote for any Republican running here in Wisconsin). As for me when I look back at what I was thinking at the time the biggest thing was having some breathing room over my fears of waking up some morning to learn there was a nuclear mushroom cloud rising over NYC or LA. Not that I have any interest in either of those places but I do have an interest in knowing our sons and grandchildren have a safe and secure country to live in after my time here has ended. That belief (that we've significantly impacted their march toward being a nuclear carrying terrorist country) was my primary motivator, closely followed by the deportation promises that were being kept. Get rid of all of them and we get rid of how many who were allowed in without any vetting and are and were here to create chaos. Win/Win, evenfor those who weren't of that mindset who still had to go, they were offered a chance to come back with proper vetting through the normal channels IF they took our offer to self deport. Could we have been any more accomodating? I can't see how. Our economy is, or was going along just fine, inflation was and is down and jobs are available, incomes were rising. I have given up trying to figure it all out at this point and think Safety and Security (including borders and immigrant vetting) has become my core issue. (without communist/socialism of course) Don't fail me Obi Wan Kruisobi, you may be my only hope with the MB after DJT is no longer President in 2 years.

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I wrote all year that the GOP should run on being the party of law and order (safety and security). The OG Escalator MAGAs were all single-issue border security voters. President Trump has always gotten that. Very few other Republican pols do, sadly.

This is from David S:

Mr Kruiser, 19th century organized crime in the Midwest? Perhaps the Scandinavian Mafia's lutefisk and lefse caper?

Also known as "The Great Blonding."

We'll finish with this from FOTB HBW:

Senor Kruiser, You truly surpass yourself every day. First, you have the underappreciated "...connection between root vegetable soups and 19th century organized crime in the American Midwest.", then I have to be careful with my coffee intake while reading "...just a well-oiled disgruntlement machine." I'm going to have to research the Comedy Hall of Fame induction procedures. In the meantime I'm off to get my copy of the new book! Thanks for the Memories!!

Thank you for appreciating that my brain is always set to "Amok." And thank you for buying the book! I feel confident that Jodhpurs in the Bundt Pan: A Sine Qua Non Sequitur Journey will one day be considered one of the greatest ebook compilations of all time.

Thanks everyone! I hope you all have your turkeys. I called my connection and ordered a bunch of kielbasa today. FOR AMERICA.

Everything Isn't Awful

Happy baby goats.. 😊 https://t.co/mFpFRgbKTH — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 23, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Landscape at cagnes #artbots #renoir https://t.co/kDDMtgzeII — Auguste Renoir (@artist_renoir) November 21, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/23/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24 - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026 TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Atlantic

Secondary Print: USA Today

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Center Square



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY host the 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning

White House Helipad

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Print Interview

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the White House en route Palm Beach, Florida

The White House

Open Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with the Secretary General of NATO

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:45 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY call U.S. Service Members

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: AP



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: Washington Times

Radio: SRN

New Media: Newsforce



EST :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

4:15 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Palm Beach, Florida

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Palm Beach, Florida en route the White House

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive the White House

The White House

Open Press

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