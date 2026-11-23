President Donald Trump is no stranger to posting memes. But on Monday, November 23, he shared a bizarre one that mixed and edited his own assassination attempt with the comeback of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, whose reinstatement was announced earlier today.

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The image is a parody of the famous photograph taken after Trump was shot at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. In the edit, Huang takes the place of Trump. His face appears bloodied, the Secret Service agents stand around him, and he raises a red bra into the air. In the background, an NVIDIA flag replaces the American flag.

Trump shared the edited picture on Truth Social, and it quickly spread like wildfire across the online community.

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If you have not been caught up with the recent news of NVIDIA, Huang, who co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and helped turn it into a major maker of chips used for artificial intelligence, admitted being unfaithful to his wife. You can read Huang's entire statement here if interested.

Huang then resigned from NVIDIA on November 12. However, on November 23, NVIDIA announced that its board had unanimously voted to bring Huang back as CEO.

NVIDIA Board reinstates Jensen Huang as President, CEO and Board Director.



Read the release: https://t.co/x4bnjiSVil — NVIDIA Newsroom (@nvidianewsroom) November 23, 2026

Of course, what makes this particular meme bizarre is that Trump is making fun of his own assassination attempt, an incident that nearly cost him his life and cost Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief who was attending the rally, his life. Now, he is using one of the most recognizable pictures from that day for a meme about Huang's recent personal scandal.

As you might expect, the meme that President Trump posted quickly drew widely mixed reactions online, with some people laughing and praising Trump's sense of humor and others wondering why on earth the president would share something like this.

For example, when X account @WatcherGuru posted the image, one user, X account @Cash__Sinatra, responded in disbelief:

@WatcherGuru THE PRESIDENT IS POSTING THIS 😭😭😭😭what world are we living in — Magnus Morales (@Cash__Sinatra) November 23, 2026

Meanwhile, conservative political commentator Gunther Eagleman found the meme hilarious. He laughed at Trump for trolling Huang and joked that former President Joe Biden would never post something like this. "This is why we love this President!" Eagleman wrote, praising Trump's sense of humor.

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Another X user also praised Trump's sense of humor, saying Americans would never see another president like him in their lifetime and calling him the "Funniest president ever."

X account @BTCYN stated, "Truly insane timeline love the humor tho."

But not everyone found Trump's meme funny or appropriate. Some felt it was undermining the seriousness of one of the most historic moments in American history.

For example, one X user criticized the edit, writing on X, "That's an exceptionally bizarre way to recreate such a serious moment."

Another user questioned Trump's choice of photograph, saying, "Of all the photos he could've dropped Jensen into, he picked that one."

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