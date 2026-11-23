“Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket.” —Eric Hoffer, The Temper of Our Time

Remember 2024? Ah, good times: Ben Shapiro was high-fiving Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan happily endorsed Donald Trump, Elon Musk was proudly “dark MAGA,” and populists, conservatives, libertarians, Evangelists, Tech Bros, Latino men, and Zoomers all hopped aboard the Trump Train. From Mark Levin through RFK Jr. and even the snake-trail to Candace Owens, the MAGA coalition was exceptionally diverse — and ideologically, something of a Rorschach test: Shapiro, Carlson, Rogan, Levin, RFK Jr. and Owens all represented different blocs, and they all expected different policies.

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Conflict was inevitable.

And in 2026, someone in MAGA was dating Yoko, ‘cause our band finally broke up. Badly! The same MAGA coalition that propelled the Republican Party to a landslide victory just two years earlier was at war with itself.

Meanwhile, the Democrats were so unified that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the DNC establishment worked hand-in-glove with DSA revolutionaries. (Ain’t it amazing what a common enemy can do to unify a party?)

Other than the two-minutes-to-midnight defection of Haley Stevens, a party so infamously dysfunctional that Will Rogers’ 1920s quip — “I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.” — has proven remarkably durable: For nearly a century (!), the Democrats have rarely missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity. They’re the gang that can’t shoot straight.

But not in 2026. The triple-whammy of historic headwinds, five Republican mistakes, and uncommon Democratic unity has fractured the 2024 MAGA coalition beyond repair.

Sorry, but thems the facts: 2024 MAGA is dead, bruh. Shapiro and Carlson aren’t high-fiving anymore — they’re tearing each other apart. Rogan’s support of James Talarico helped mainstream his candidacy. 2024 was fun, but 2026 is a brand-new world — and 2028, we can safely assume, will be even more so.

Okay, then what’s next?

A pair of forces will remake our movement between now and Election Day ’28. The first is President Donald Trump.

Don’t sleep on The Donald: He’s still the most powerful man in the GOP. More than anyone else, his decisions will terraform the 2028 environment. If his popularity rebounds, he’ll have a free hand to grease the wheels for his chosen successor. (And if his popularity fully rebounds, he’ll also be able to co-write the MAGA II platform.)

But if it doesn’t, the next GOP nominee will be chosen — at least, in part — as a rebuke to Trump. Not because we’re traitors, but because electability will be prioritized, and if Trump is an albatross, then separation will be a political necessity.

Which gives us two possible paths: A Trump-lite version of MAGA II, where proximity to Trump is a political asset, or a Trump-free version of MAGA II, where distance from the president is absolutely critical.

The first path is pocket aces for cabinet members like JD Vance and Marco Rubio. The second path is manna from heaven for ex-governors like Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin.

This yuuuuugely matters, because the second force that shapes MAGA II will be the 2028 presidential nominee.

Especially if he wins, because JFK was wrong: Defeat isn’t an orphan — it’s an abortion. Losers don’t have a legacy. Kamala Harris, Mitt Romney, and John Kerry didn’t reshape anything, because they all lost.

Other than mission-focused “lost cause” campaigns like Barry Goldwater and Bernie Sanders, you’ve gotta win to earn a legacy!

So, if Vance snags the ’28 nomination, assembles a losing coalition, and gets blasted by AOC (or whoever), that’s it for the veep. He’ll be a 44-year-old political has-been — a younger, hairier version of Harris.

And that’ll be it for his New Right coalition, too. His proof-of-concept failed, so Republicans will search for a more promising long-term solution.

Onward Christian soldier.

Vance is stuck: He needs President Trump’s popularity to rebound to win the nomination, but if it rebounds too much, the president will also have veto power over his campaign and platform. (Which will frustrate the hell out of the Carlson bloc.) The veep’s best outcome would be Trump’s popularity rebounding — but (knock on wood) not rebounding too much. That way he’s not an albatross, but he’s also too weak to make policy demands.

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Trouble is, that’s also the best outcome for Rubio. And if 2028 prioritizes electability, Rubio will have the upper hand.

(Pro Tip: Thanksgiving week makes perfect PR sense for the secretary of state to time his resignation. Keep your eyes open, because if Rubio doesn’t resign this week, his next-best PR window is Christmas through New Year.)

If the second path emerges, candidates like DeSantis and Youngkin will highlight their anti-Trump credentials. They’d probably pivot to conservatism as their casus belli, making it the intellectual backbone of their MAGA II movement. (Plus, I assume, anti-corruption: With all the Dem investigations, corruption will likely be an ongoing storyline, too.)

Should this happen, we can predict the composition of MAGA II: Whereas MAGA I was more attitudinal, MAGA II will be more ideological.

Furthermore, whereas Trump campaigned as a dealmaking CEO, both DeSantis and Youngkin are ex-governors with legislative experience. They’d likely prioritize effective, predictable governance over transactional wheeling-and-dealing.

It won’t be easy, but if they can cherry-pick enough conservative, libertarian, and culture war policy issues, they could turn MAGA II into something less populist — and more nerdy/wonky.

Which would have two big benefits:

Right now, the DSA is making policy arguments that are attracting millions of Zoomers, and we’re simply not gonna beat something with nothing. Conservative media — and talk-radio/Rush Limbaugh in particular — used to excel at ideological debate. The “arena of ideas” was where we turned “liberal” into such an epithet; liberals rebranded themselves as “progressives.” We gotta get back to work, boys and girls! An ideologically consistent MAGA movement just might be the perfect antidote to DSA propaganda. Should DeSantis or Youngkin win, they’d have a clear, undeniable mandate to implement the policies that got ‘em elected: It’d be all about the policies, not the personalities.

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Most political movements are Gail Wynand-like: Instead of being led by a leader, a leader has carefully positioned himself to walk a few steps in front of the movement.

He’s a LINO: a leader in name only.

One of the things that made MAGA I so special was that it was the exception to the Wynand Rule. Through the sheer force of his personality, Donald Trump and MAGA were one and the same. This was his movement; he owned MAGA, led MAGA, and decided what the hell MAGA meant. Like he said, “MAGA is me.”

There’s no one on the political horizon with a Trump-level personality. Even if Vance, Rubio, DeSantis, Youngkin, or [fill in the blank] wanted to, they lack the chops to win a personality-driven presidential campaign. It’s not in their toolkit.

Which is yet another reason why ideology will make a GOP comeback: Attitude and personal charisma won’t be enough.

Men like Trump are rare. There won’t be a “next Trump” for a very, very long time.

As for which Republican ideas will ultimately prevail, much will depend on the nominee. A Vance victory, for example, would look very different than a Rubio or DeSantis victory.

But we can figure out a few elements: The next nominee will be a pro-life Christian with socially conservative, anti-woke beliefs. None of ‘em are gonna support transitioning children or letting biological boys into girls’ locker rooms. If those are your pet issues, congratulations: You’ll have a home in MAGA II.

Tariffs, trade, AI, taxes, Israel, isolationism, Iran, Ukraine, Canada, NATO, and more, however, are all up for grabs.

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And so will immigration. With a Republican in the White House and Democrats in Congress, comprehensive immigration reform is exceedingly unlikely. Which means that media and/or establishment pressure will build for an amnesty-adjacent “compromise.”

Trust me: A number of Republicans will take the bait — because they always do.

The Republican number will grow if President Trump’s influence and popularity weaken. (And if, God forbid, President Trump actually signs a compromise, the backlash from the base would be off-the-charts.)

All in all, it sets the stage for a hellacious 2028. Because SOMEONE will lead MAGA II, whether it’s a Wynand-like leader or the genuine article. And whatever MAGA II ultimately is, it’ll be dramatically different than MAGA I.

Because Eric Hoffer was right: MAGA was a generationally great cause. Which then blossomed into a sprawling, successful ecosystem. And finally, with charlatans like Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Owens, it degenerated into a racket.

Let’s have a holiday toast: We had a helluva run, boys and girls. We changed the world — and we ain’t done yet. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family. Cheers!

But after Thanksgiving, our fight continues, so grab a weapon — or we just might find ourselves kicked out of the next great movement.

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

We need your help to fight back!

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