As Democrats once again weep and wail over the arrest of criminal illegal aliens, I offer this one helpful trick to avoid arrest and deportation if you are a criminal illegal alien: don’t intervene in an arrest and draw attention to yourself by attempting to seriously injure federal officers. Assault is an easy way to ensure you earn deportation for your illegal entry.

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Assaulting federal immigration officers is not only a felony, but it is also disgusting and completely immoral. Then again, Democrats don’t seem to have found a single disgusting or immoral action that they don’t celebrate and encourage.

Gov. Bob Ferguson (D-Wash.) is unvirtuously outraged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers dared to arrest criminal illegal aliens who are attempting to board a flight at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. “ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities,” Ferguson raved. He conveniently left out that ICE officers have to wear masks because of the crazy increase in doxxing and attacking them, and that one such assault occurred during the very incident he deplored.

ICE responded to Ferguson to fact-check his dangerous lies. On November 21, at around 8 a.m. Pacific time, ICE officers were looking to arrest Mexican illegal alien Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, who overstayed his visa and is therefore no longer allowed to be in America.

ICE noted, “During the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers.” It turns out that Mendoza was not the only individual there guilty of overstaying a visa. “The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer,” ICE added.

The agency ended emphatically, “Assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony. Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin has been clear: anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the fullest extent of the law. Our brave law enforcement is facing more than a 1,600% increase in assaults, 3,300% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. This violence must end.”

Ferguson has absolutely zero empathy for the ICE officers and their families who are suffering from this onslaught of violence and hatred. In fact, he is deliberately encouraging the violence and hatred. Apparently, for Democrats, the only people who deserve empathy are criminals. It’s the same mentality behind trying to make Lindsay Clancy a heroine for killing her kids or turning serial criminals like Jordan Neely and George Floyd into martyrs.

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Criminal foreigners Larrondo Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia are not the victims; they are the victimizers.