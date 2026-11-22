When Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) took apart Abdul El-Sayed's Medicare for All plan on Meet the Press Sunday, it was savage.

El-Sayed has spent weeks trying to sell his government healthcare scheme by pitching it straight to President Donald Trump on X. He even suggested the president could call it "TrumpCare."

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This is a message for @realDonaldTrump.



Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. pic.twitter.com/f32IYs3FXG — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 12, 2026

Trump, for some reason, reposted that pitch without comment. He hasn't endorsed the plan, hasn't said a word about it, and hasn't agreed to a single thing El-Sayed has proposed. Still, El-Sayed keeps acting as if a deal is right around the corner.

Host Kristen Welker brought up El-Sayed's offer to work with the White House and asked Kennedy whether the two parties could actually find common ground on healthcare.

"Well, I agree with Abdul. I don’t care what you call it, Medicare for all, Trump for all," Kennedy told her. "You can call it free kittens for all, for all I care."

Then he got down to business. Kennedy explained that the plan Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) champions would create a brand-new federal program and hand Washington control over the healthcare of every American.

"Now, keep in mind that the government, they can’t even deliver the mail when the stuff has an address right there on the front of it," he said. "It would mean that 200 million Americans would have to give up their health insurance through their employer and turn to the federal government for all of their health insurance."

That's the part leftists never want to talk about.

Two hundred million people would lose coverage they chose and, in many cases, like. Kennedy then delivered the line of the interview. Remember how bad Obamacare turned out? This would be even worse.

"But — but if you think that turning it all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you’re too dumb to live," Kennedy continued. "In my opinion."

Welker then pointed to El-Sayed's claim that people could keep their private insurance under his version of the plan.

"I mean, my son wants a Porsche for Christmas, but he’s not going to get it. The numbers don’t work," Kennedy replied. "The only way the numbers work is if you put everybody under a brand new federal government-run healthcare system, like they have in Canada, like they have in the United Kingdom. And I don’t want that. My people don’t want that. The American people aren’t going to like that."

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) SHOOTS DOWN Abdul El Sayed's "Medicare for All" Trump Care proposal



"If you think that turning it all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you're too DUMB to live!"



"I don't care… https://t.co/m4oPWwixts — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2026

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El-Sayed wasn’t happy with what Kennedy had to say and went crying on social media.

Now, he could have tried to rebut Kennedy’s claims. He could have explained where the money would come from, or how private insurance would survive alongside a massive new federal system.

Spoiler alert: he didn’t. Instead, he went straight for the gutter.

"Moral of the story: Don't take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don't take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks)," El-Sayed wrote.

Moral of the story: Don’t take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don’t take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks).



Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is… https://t.co/5VcwTiZkZm — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

So Kennedy points out that a policy is unaffordable, and the response is to imply he belongs to the Ku Klux Klan. It's a disgusting smear, and it's also historically illiterate since the KKK was made up of Democrats. If El-Sayed wants to lecture anyone about that ugly chapter of American history, he should start with his own party.

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Here's the thing about El-Sayed's post: nowhere in it does he even try to defend his plan.

He never disputed the 200 million figure, nor did he try to explain how the numbers work. Heck, he didn’t even try to defend the systems in place in Canada or the United Kingdom. He had a direct challenge on the substance and responded with an insult and a name-drop.

That tells you everything you need to know about how strong his argument really is.

The Democrat Party has been chasing government-run healthcare for decades. The reason why it has failed to get anywhere is that, in the end, they can’t figure out how to pay for it. Since they can't win on the numbers, they reach for smears and hope nobody notices the math doesn’t work.

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