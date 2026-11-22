In politics, nothing is as certain as uncertainty. Events leading up to and after the midterm elections illustrate this.

Case in point: Up until about mid-summer, JD Vance was considered the obvious successor to Trump and the MAGA movement. This was accepted logic regardless of how the midterm elections went (which accepted logic also conceded we were likely to lose). His closest competition, Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis, hadn’t expressed any interest in campaigning again for the presidency. And as for all the rest – the Thomas Massies and Mike Pences and Glenn Youngkins – maybe if they pooled all their votes together, they could give whoever the Green Party candidate is a serious run for the money.

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But then Vance made a series of errors that were both unforced and fatal. He took the lead on negotiations with Iran and publicly bragged about the MOU literally at the same time that the Iranians were breaking it.

He then spent the summer and the fall trying to defend repeatedly trusting the word of a gaggle of 7th-century sociopathic pederasts who have spent the last half-century lying to us.

The coup de grâce to his political future was taking to social media directly after the midterm loss to blame the Iran War, which, in the same post, he also blamed on Israel. To be sure, he tried to weave economic arguments into his assessment, but the entire post reeked of Tucker Carlson's ghostwriting service.

His attempt to distance himself from Trump on the Iran War came across not as principled, but as opportunistic. Almost overnight, voter support for him plummeted.

In response, Trump removed Vance completely from any and all negotiations with Iran and demoted him to investigating Democrat Party fraud and corruption. So he’s basically James O’Keefe with a Secret Service detail.

Trump has also spoken publicly on more than one occasion about his disagreements with Vance on the Iran War, and has recently called Vance’s vaunted MOU a “waste of time.” And he has also taken to publicly praising Marco Rubio more than usual.

Word of advice to Vance: If you’re attempting to usurp a godfather and take over the family business, you had better succeed on the first try. Otherwise, like Fredo, you’ll be sent off to “take care of some Mickey Mouse nightclub somewhere.”

In contrast, Rubio has been one of the most productive secretaries of state in living memory. He has restructured the State Department and eliminated useless USAID programs. He has helped broker peace deals between Armenia and Azerbaijan, between India and Pakistan, between Thailand and Cambodia, and helped secure the release of the Israeli hostages. He helped wrest the Panama Canal out of Chinese hands. He helped free Venezuela and is working on Cuba. And he helped broker the Greenland defense deal.

What really answered the question as to who Trump currently favors was the fact that it was Marco Rubio who took the podium a few days ago to dispel fears of any cyber attacks on American infrastructure. This is usually something a president does. Or a vice president. Or, if it’s a security-related issue, maybe the head of the FBI or DNI.

But Trump had Rubio do it.

Related: Is This the Clearest Sign Yet That Rubio Is Running?

Mark my words, Trump sees the writing on the wall and is taking an active role in preparing whoever he feels is best qualified to carry the MAGA agenda across the finish line in 2028. An Emerson poll released this week showed that, over the past year, Vance has lost over half the support from Republican voters. Ony 20% of Republicans would now favor his presidential candidacy. All that former support went entirely to Rubio and DeSantis. At 36% support, Rubio is now the clear Republican front-runner.

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Until this summer, I had solidly supported Vance. But I always recognized, if grudgingly, the limit of his appeal to crossover voters. Marco Rubio shares no such limitations. He was confirmed to his position via a unanimous vote from a Senate that couldn’t agree on the color of feces. He’s young, he’s articulate, and he makes appealing arguments. And whenever some congressman on some committee tries to get cute with some laughable gotcha question, Rubio mops the floor with him.

And we cannot dismiss the elefante in the room. As a Latino, Rubio holds enormous sway over a voting bloc that, unfortunately, still tends to vote along tribal lines. But keep in mind that Orange Man Bad won 42% of the Latino vote in 2024, and that was on a platform that prioritized closing the border and deporting illegals. Rubio would bag the Latino vote in his sleep.

The presidential primaries are a lifetime away, and anything could happen during that time. But herein lies Rubio’s final advantage. Vance rose quickly. Too quickly, perhaps, and his fall is gathering steam just as rapidly. Rubio is playing the long game. After losing the presidential primaries in 2016, he’s spent a decade establishing his name, making amends, forming alliances, and rebuilding trust with voters. He’s been vetted. He’s been tested. Slow and steady wins the race.

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So what’s his next move? Conservative commentators have opined that, if Rubio is serious about a run, he needs to resign his position now in order to start the fundraising and groundwork necessary. Their arguments for this are strong and valid.

However, I would argue that, by not resigning, Rubio is making the smarter move. He’s not abandoning the post-midterm ship, and he certainly isn’t publicly betraying his boss. He’s showing the president, the Republican base, and the country at large that he is no sunshine patriot. He stays on the field even after his team suffered a game-changing setback. He has faith in the country, he sticks to his values, and he’s loyal to the elected president.

The Democrats know that Rubio will effortlessly tear to shreds whatever putrid conglomeration of filth they shovel onto the debate stage twenty months from now. And in the meantime, they can’t touch him because of his good standing. Instead, as the next election draws nearer, we’re going to start seeing lots of stories in the press from “anonymous” sources alleging deep inner-circle disagreements between Rubio and Trump. They can’t defeat Rubio, so they’re going to try to drive a wedge between him and the MAGA movement by reporting on discord that doesn’t exist.

Slow and steady wins the race, Rubio. You’re almost there.

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