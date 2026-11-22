I was born and raised in the Chicago suburbs. While growing up, I learned about politics by closely following Chicago's all-powerful mayor, Richard J. Daley, and the well-oiled, corrupt political machine he ran with ruthless efficiency.

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"The city that works," some Chicagoans bragged. "At what price?" the reformers responded. Lurking in the background was "The Outfit," or in plainer language, organized crime. The Chicago machine operated like a medieval duchy, with Daley and his lieutenants controlling large sections of the business community. They collected "tolls" ("campaign contributions") and feudal dues (donations to civic groups) from the merchants and lesser politicians in their purview.

Chicago's reputation as a cesspool of corruption was so bad that the city became a national joke. Tell someone from another city you were from Chicago, and you’d routinely get a laughing finger-gun routine: "Oh, yeah. Chicago. Al Capone. Bang, bang." The phrase was a famous punchline in Bill Murray's 1981 comedy Stripes.

"The Machine" is a shadow of its former self, surviving in isolated pockets throughout the city. The corruption is still there, but it's not as organized or profitable as it used to be. But the finger-gun and the phrase still live on. It's the first thing a foreigner says when you're overseas and mention you're from Chicago.

So I am at a loss to understand why Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was deactivated for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers after making a joke about Baltimore being “best at making criminals." The Society of Perpetual Outrage (SPO) blew up the incident into a crime against humanity, as is their wont, and poor Mr. Humphrey was forced to walk the plank of public apology, humiliation, finger-pointing, and lesson-teaching.

During Wednesday’s episode of Humphrey's podcast, the cornerback was asked what Baltimore is best at producing. After correctly saying “The Star-Spangled Banner” and National Bohemian beer, Humphrey joked, “They’re best at making criminals,” before laughing that the remark would likely be edited out.

Humphrey is wrong. Baltimore is not "best at making criminals." Depending on what crime he's referring to, Baltimore is only fifth best at killing people and eighth best at robbing people. So, he's a little off in his rankings, but the important thing is that he's in the ballpark, so to speak.

By any crime statistic you want to use, by any measure of U.S. and global safety and security, Baltimore is one of the most dangerous cities on the planet. It's ranked as the fourth most dangerous city in America and 19th internationally, just ahead of Cali, Colombia.

Isn’t it funny that all the acolytes of the SPO, when standing on their soapboxes and waving their bloody shirts, never once mentioned that Humphrey was largely correct in his joking analysis?

Humphrey's offhand observation, meant as a joke, set off a hysterical wave that kept building until it became a caricature of outrage. YouTube deleted the podcast episode. The mayor weighed in, saying that words of apology were not enough. What, did he expect Humphrey to knee-walk up the steps of Baltimore's Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, while self-flagellating and singing the Kyrie eleison?

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The Athletic, the New York Times sports magazine, was positively beside itself, solemnly telling us that Humphrey's comments "moved beyond divisive and distracting. They were offensive, stupid and a slap in the face to Ravens fans and many in the organization, including owner Steve Bisciotti, who have invested an exorbitant amount of time and money into trying to make Baltimore a better and safer place."

Trying and failing. Does it really matter how much a billionaire has "invested" in making civic improvements in a city where residents are terrified to walk alone at night?

The outrage quotient hit "10" when former NBA star Carmelo Anthony gave Humphrey a good, old-fashioned, Old Testament chastising.

“When one of our own stands on our name and says the best thing Baltimore makes is criminals, and then laughs that it’ll get cut out, that doesn’t get cut out for me,” Mr. Anthony posted. “It doesn’t get cut out for the kid in Baltimore who heard it. It doesn’t get cut out for the mother working two jobs to keep her son off the corner.”

And that's the essence of the Society of Perpetual Outrage. Did Humphrey's remark really, honestly, and truly "offend" anyone? Did it make the "mother working two jobs to keep her son off the corner" cry? Did it really, honestly, and truly make any kid in Baltimore upset?

Does anyone really give a good goddamn?

The answer is a resounding "no." We have created a society beholden to the game of "pretend." We "pretend" to be outraged and upset because, like a two-year-old taking a dump in their pants, it gets us attention.

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And being outraged allows entry into the tribe. We share the pretense of outrage; therefore, we're eligible for membership in the Virtue Signaling Club. This brings us the admiration of our like-minded friends and family, and the glorious feeling of being a superior human being.

I'm convinced there are people who see it as their life's calling to scour the internet every day, hoping to find something they can claim to be "outraged" about. The most innocuous comments can be quickly weaponized into a nuclear device that can destroy lives, unless the unlucky victim of the "outrage" grovels in the most disgusting manner.

Outrage doesn’t make a city safer, and fake hurt feelings don't help a single kid or mother working two jobs to save her child in Baltimore. The whole circus only survives as long as the rest of us pretend the clowns are serious.

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