We know that unconstitutionally appointed special counsel Jack Smith surveilled private phone, financial, and travel records in insane detail for Donald Trump and his supporters. Jeff Clark, who was a Department of Justice assistant attorney general under the first Trump administration, is still fighting woke lawfare aiming to deprive him of his law license. The Biden administration’s DOJ tried to ruin Clark’s life and persecute his entire family because he investigated the 2020 election.

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Clark spoke with The Daily Signal about his own experience with Smith, who actually spied upon practically the entire Republican Party leadership and numerous government officials and political groups — along with hundreds of thousands of donors to the GOP. In Clark's case, while Smith was allegedly investigating him for the 2020 election challenge, Smith grabbed financial records for the Clark family that went back years before the election occurred. One bank's lawyers accused Smith of "harassing" behavior over a subpoena, according to The Daily Signal.

Clark's joint account with his wife, which his minor children also shared, came in for intrusive scrutiny. Smith's team looked at everything from a 2017 mortgage to household spending on items such as groceries, Five Guys take-out, Costco and Target purchases, Uber rides, and Barnes & Noble books.

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“My son subscribed to Nintendo,” Clark, now the vice president of litigation for the Oversight Project, said jokingly. He noted that his daughter’s rent checks from college were included. The law firm representing PNC Bank said the subpoena for Clark’s financial information was “overly burdensome, harassing, costly, overly broad,” and said it’s “irrelevant to the claims/defenses at issue in the action.” Yet the bank provided at least some information.

This is yet another instance of the Biden administration and Smith in particular engaging in obviously petty and personal persecution.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) first obtained the information on how Smith targeted Clark, and then The Daily Signal received it.

The subpoenas asked for wide swaths of information such as certificates of deposit, “statements, payment details, and documents pertaining to open or closed credit card accounts”; mortgage loans; bank checks; and “documents pertaining to current or expired safe deposit box rentals,” among other items. The demands for records from American Express asked for all “memoranda, notes, files, or records” about meetings or conversations concerning Clark.

Smith likewise went after Trump lawyer John Eastman.

The FBI also conducted a sudden and aggressive pre-dawn raid on Clark's family, during which they seized all the electronics they could get their hands on. The question is, did any of these corrupt agents face justice? The majority of FBI agents who helped weaponize the government during the Biden era did not lose their jobs. There is a real possibility that as soon as a different president comes into office, the outrageous political witch hunts and constitutional violations we saw under the Biden administration will return, and worse than ever. Even Smith has not gone to prison.

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This is why the Trump administration needs to gut the Deep State. Firing the leadership is not enough if hundreds or even thousands of government employees were enthusiastically on board with the evils they committed.