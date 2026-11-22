This is the fourth article in an ongoing series about the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution deciding to admit men who think they are women, a decision that has not gone over well. Here are the links to Part One: When the DAR Went Woke ,

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Part Two: When the DAR Went Woke, Part Two, and Part Three: When the DAR Went Woke, Part Three .

In Part Three, I discussed how the national society was attempting to disband the D.A.R. chapter that wrote the resolution to call for a special meeting, the Martha Laird Chapter. The National Board of Management (NBOM) chose to attempt to disband the chapter because they claimed the chapter had used the chapter’s name, leadership, etc., to further the goals of a separate advocacy organization. The NBOM also claimed that the disbanding of the chapter was not done punitively. No one with a brain believes that.

I have great news for those following this drama. On November 2, 2026, the Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Texas Daughters of the American Revolution asking for a temporary restraining order, an application for temporary injunction, and a request for declaratory and permanent injunctive relief. The lawsuit was filed in Titus County, Texas, of which Mt. Pleasant is the county seat. Mt. Pleasant is the location of the Martha Laird Chapter.

In English, the Martha Laird Chapter is asking the court to stop the state and national societies from disbanding the chapter, apply for stronger protection against the state and national societies and keep the state and national societies from ever disbanding the chapter. The Martha Laird Chapter claims that the state and national societies cannot disband their chapter and force them to turn over all property of the chapter as well as the chapter’s bank account because the state and national societies don’t like what the Martha Laird Chapter started.

The wrinkle in all of this is that the Martha Laird Chapter is an independent entity, a 501(c)(3) organization. This was done at the urging of the national society before the transgender agenda was revealed. It is the supposition of the Martha Laird Chapter that the state and national societies cannot disband the chapter because it is a separate, independent entity. The chapter is a Texas member-managed non-profit corporation with a purpose: … to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence…

Interestingly enough, the push for independent chapters was done for the protection of the state and national societies. If something horrific happened in an independent chapter, the state and national societies could not be dragged into the problem. I’m certain that the NBOM and the state officers never dreamed of having the creation of independent chapters used against them. I find it just delicious. Karma can sometimes really kick you in the butt.

As of the time of the writing of this article, the temporary restraining order was granted. The state and national societies must stop the disbandment, allow the members to continue with their chapter and keep from doing anything else untoward. A hearing was set to be held on November 9, 2026. That hearing has been rescheduled and will be held in early 2027. Trying to get a specific date from the county where the lawsuit was filed made my eyes cross.

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What happens now? Everyone waits. The Martha Laird Chapter has been re-formed, and they may continue on as a chapter of the Texas and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The state and national societies are not allowed to do anything against the chapter. At the end of Part Three, I asked for people who were the praying sort to ask that the NBOM see the light and cease their prosecution of those who disagree with them on the inclusion of men with sexual identity issues. That, apparently, has not happened.

So, I would ask that the prayer be changed a little and ask that the court find for the Martha Laird Chapter and against the state and national D.A.R. societies. This has gotten ridiculous. Three generations of the D.A.R. and it comes down to this. Never in my life did I ever think I would be writing on the inclusion of mentally ill men into a women’s organization.

I applaud the Heritage Foundation for filing the lawsuit and the Martha Laird Chapter for asking that the lawsuit be created. I wish them all the best of luck. I hope and pray for a positive outcome for the chapter. I know there are plenty of women like myself who are hoping and praying for the same thing. There is bound to be a Part Five to this saga. Stay tuned.

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