Abortion abolitionist activist T. Russell Hunter was arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas after spending more than two hours on campus talking with students about abortion and Christianity. He and his group stated that the conversations were peaceful and civil, but a university administrator called the police after receiving complaints from students.

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Hunter, the founder of Abolitionists Rising, was arrested on November 18. According to a statement posted by his organization on X, he had been speaking with students for about two and a half hours when Tricia Losavio, the university's associate dean of health and wellness initiatives, ordered him to leave.

The group claims that several students wanted Hunter to stay and continue the conversations. Nevertheless, when Hunter refused to leave, police were called, and Hunter was reportedly handcuffed within 90 seconds of the officers arriving.

You can see their entire statement here:

Yesterday, our founder, @TRussHunter, was arrested at the University of Texas at Dallas for peacefully discussing abortion and the gospel of Christ with students. After two and a half hours of peaceful conversation, a university administrator, Tricia Losavio (Associate Dean of… pic.twitter.com/Soz58XS2zR — Abolitionists Rising 🌳🪓 (@AbolitionRising) November 19, 2026

The Abolitionists Rising organization rightly criticized the arrest by arguing that the university was clearly violating Hunter's constitutional rights. And any rational person would agree with this. This clearly violates free speech, especially because this was on a public university paid for by hard-working American taxpayers' dollars.

The First Amendment does not exist to protect only speech by the majority of society, but also to protect speech for those in the minority, which is the actual intent of free speech. It was specifically made to ensure that opinions, whether they were offensive or not, or not held by the majority, could make their way to bring insights into what ideas could better run the country.

Hunter's attorney, CJ Grisham, said on X that Hunter had been standing in an outdoor campus plaza with an anti-abortion sign and cameras. According to Grisham, Hunter was not blocking sidewalks or forcing students to speak with him. He also claims Hunter was charged with criminal trespass after questioning why he was being removed.

You can read the attorney's entire statement here:

Yesterday, UT at Dallas had a man arrested for talking.



Our client stood at the Plinth, the open plaza in the middle of campus where students table, protest, and hold events every week. He had a sign about abortion & 2 cameras. No bullhorn or blocked sidewalks. He didn't chase… https://t.co/J8CSna1yem — Texas2AAttorney (@CJGRISHAM) November 20, 2026

UT Dallas's campus policy also apparently controls the location for people who are not students or employees from engaging in expressive activities. The university says it currently has no designated traditional public forums for outside speakers.

In my view, Hunter's arrest was unlawful. The University of Texas at Dallas may have its own campus policies, but those policies do not override the First Amendment. The Constitution is the highest law in the country, and a public university cannot simply ignore it. If Hunter was peacefully discussing abortion and Christianity with students who wanted to listen, why should he be arrested just because others complained?

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Hunter spent approximately 24 hours in jail in what he called "the most dehumanizing, demeaning, worst night of my life" before his organization announced his release on November 19.

Fortunately, they plan to fight the charges and pursue legal action. I think that is a great way to set an example that shutting down free speech will not work.

Sorry for the late update.



This afternoon Russell was released. We stopped to get a nice meal because he was hardly fed during his 24 hour stay in jail. He's now home with his family. Thank you for praying!



I'm sure there will be more updates to come on our legal case in the… pic.twitter.com/qg4XYyUsLr — Abolitionists Rising 🌳🪓 (@AbolitionRising) November 20, 2026

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