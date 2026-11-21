ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is calling out Democrats over their immigration policies by arguing that the Democrat Party is trying to build a new voting bloc that could eventually make black voters less important to its electoral success.

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"I firmly believe immigration is about securing a voting bloc," he said. "You secure that voting bloc, you don't need the black vote."

The comments came during a conversation at Kut Klose Barber, Beauty and Nail Salon in Washington, D.C., which Smith shared on X on November 18. Smith questioned whether Democrats would continue prioritizing black Americans if they could count on support from other voting groups. He also challenged the party to address issues that voters care about, such as affordability, inflation, employment, and public safety. He argued that Democrats have taken black Americans for granted by expecting their votes without doing enough to address their concerns. In the 2024 presidential election, 83% of black voters supported Kamala Harris, compared with 15% who voted for Donald Trump, according to Pew Research Center.

Stephen A. Smith: Democrats are using immigration to replace the Black vote



“I firmly believe immigration is about securing a voting bloc. You secure that voting bloc, you don’t need the black vote.”



He’s been voting Democrat his whole life but is starting to notice who the… https://t.co/GKHkU3b4fn — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 18, 2026

He also brought up the U.S. census, pointing out that illegal immigrants are actually included in population counts used to determine congressional representation. Under current law, the U.S. census counts everyone living in the United States, regardless of citizenship status. Those population numbers determine how many seats each state receives in the House of Representatives, which also affects its number of Electoral College votes. However, illegal immigrants are not legally allowed to vote in federal elections, although we cannot verify or prevent such illegal measures in voting from actually happening currently.

Smith's argument has also gained the support of former Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino, who wrote on X that immigration is going to inevitably affect the political influence of American citizens through congressional apportionment.

Folks, Stephen A. is right.



Immigration policy is being used to build a voting bloc.

But he stopped one step short.



It's not just the Black vote being replaced. It's YOUR vote. Every American's.



The census counts every resident, legal or not. House seats follow the count.… https://t.co/JmjnY7nv7s — Gregory K Bovino (@GregoryKBovino) November 19, 2026

Smith's comments brought up questions and debate on the X platform about how the Democrat Party treats one of its most loyal voting groups, which are black voters. Good or bad?

What this really reminds me of is the not widely known or taught quote by civil rights leader Malcolm X. In his December 1963 speech, God's Judgment of White America, he said: “The white liberal differs from the white conservative only in one way: the liberal is more deceitful than the conservative.

Malcolm X compared white conservatives to wolves and white liberals to sly foxes. He explained that a wolf shows its teeth, so you know it is dangerous. But a fox looks friendly to you on the surface, even when it might have the intent of harming you. Malcolm X believed some white conservatives at that time were more open about their opposition to black Americans' fight for equal rights, while white liberals often acted like friends to black Americans but were really looking out for their own political interests.

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The fox was more dangerous because it was harder to tell whether it was truly a friend or an enemy. And I think we see this manifested today: after more than 60 years of white liberals overlooking black America, black America’s prosperity and success have gotten worse.

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