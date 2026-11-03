Voter ID and the Debate Over Alleged Illegal Voting

Today, Nov. 3, 2026, ICE announced it has found numerous noncitizens allegedly voting in American elections. ICE found a Jamaican national named Antonio Mitchell with 22 years of alleged illegal voting from 2000 to 2022. A full 22 years of it!

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JAMAICAN NATIONAL ARRESTED FOLLOWING 22 YEARS OF ALLEGED ILLEGAL VOTING ICE arrested Antonio Mitchell, a Jamaican national and lawful permanent resident accused of illegally voting in U.S. elections between 2000 and 2022, despite NOT being an American citizen. Mitchell allegedly registered to vote in New Jersey by falsely claiming U.S. citizenship and cast a ballot in the 2022 federal election. He then allegedly LIED about his voting history on his citizenship application and during multiple immigration interviews. ONLY eligible voters have the right to cast ballots in American elections. Those who knowingly violate federal election laws will face justice. https://t.co/C1w7mxipRy — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 3, 2026

ICE also announced it arrested 14 more foreign nationals accused of the same, with many of them allegedly voting multiple times in American elections. The earliest alleged vote, in 1996, was a single ballot.

14 MORE FOREIGN NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ILLEGAL VOTING! Many allegedly voted in MULTIPLE U.S. elections. Among those arrested are illegal aliens with prior convictions for assault, theft, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. Each vote cast by an alien disenfranchises an American citizen’s vote. The crackdown CONTINUES, and those who commit voter fraud will be arrested and brought to justice! https://t.co/2FO2VgG2PK — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 3, 2026

HSI arrested a Canadian national in Pa. who allegedly registered to vote in 2020 and voted in the 2022 primary and general elections, the 2024 general election, and this year’s primary.

ANOTHER VOTING ARREST IN PENNSYLVANIA! @HSIPhiladelphia arrested a Canadian national on four counts of alleged voting by an alien. They allegedly registered to vote in 2020 and subsequently voted in the 2022, 2024, and 2026 primary and general elections. HSI remains committed to ensuring American elections are decided by American citizens. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 3, 2026

Keep in mind that these alleged illegal voting cases are only some of those our government has discovered so far. There may be thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions more taking place that have not yet been uncovered.

Meanwhile, leftists on the internet are reminding people today to go vote and that voter ID is not required in some states:

Here’s what democrats are pushing in Bucks County, PA: https://t.co/XmWouiimX0 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 3, 2026

The unpopular and insane ideas that have infested the Democratic Party and been adopted by it, from open borders to socialism to transgender teachings and surgeries on children to soft-on-crime policies to abortion up to birth, have led people to withdraw support from the ideas of that party. That is why figures like Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard, who were once Democrats, have now come to voice support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. That is also one possible reason Americans have been moving from high-tax Democratic-led states such as California, New York, and Illinois to states such as Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

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Since the Democrats cannot win with better and more popular ideas, they have to make up for their loss of support. So they cheat by strongly opposing national photo voter ID to enable noncitizen voting and retain political power, as one would in a video game when one is not good enough to compete fairly. Is that why they let millions of illegal immigrants in?

Elections are important because they have consequences, but only American citizens should be able to decide who represents them. We do not know the extent or scale of illegal voting taking place because, unfortunately, ICE cannot be everywhere. We must demand that it be law to show voter ID in all 50 states, then.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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