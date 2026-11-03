DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Voter ID and the Debate Over Alleged Illegal Voting

Phone Kyaw Follow @joshykyaw
Nov 03, 2026 2:47 PM
Advertisement
Voter ID and the Debate Over Alleged Illegal Voting
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Today, Nov. 3, 2026, ICE announced it has found numerous noncitizens allegedly voting in American elections. ICE found a Jamaican national named Antonio Mitchell with 22 years of alleged illegal voting from 2000 to 2022. A full 22 years of it! 

Advertisement

ICE also announced it arrested 14 more foreign nationals accused of the same, with many of them allegedly voting multiple times in American elections. The earliest alleged vote, in 1996, was a single ballot.

Recommended
HUGE Republican Turnout Is Flipping the Midterm Script in Real Time Matt Margolis The Most Hopeful Sign for Republicans on Election Day 2026 Is… Scott Pinsker
Advertisement

HSI arrested a Canadian national in Pa. who allegedly registered to vote in 2020 and voted in the 2022 primary and general elections, the 2024 general election, and this year’s primary. 

Keep in mind that these alleged illegal voting cases are only some of those our government has discovered so far. There may be thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions more taking place that have not yet been uncovered.

Meanwhile, leftists on the internet are reminding people today to go vote and that voter ID is not required in some states:

The unpopular and insane ideas that have infested the Democratic Party and been adopted by it, from open borders to socialism to transgender teachings and surgeries on children to soft-on-crime policies to abortion up to birth, have led people to withdraw support from the ideas of that party. That is why figures like Elon Musk and Tulsi Gabbard, who were once Democrats, have now come to voice support for Donald Trump and the Republican Party. That is also one possible reason Americans have been moving from high-tax Democratic-led states such as California, New York, and Illinois to states such as Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Advertisement

Since the Democrats cannot win with better and more popular ideas, they have to make up for their loss of support. So they cheat by strongly opposing national photo voter ID to enable noncitizen voting and retain political power, as one would in a video game when one is not good enough to compete fairly. Is that why they let millions of illegal immigrants in?

Elections are important because they have consequences, but only American citizens should be able to decide who represents them. We do not know the extent or scale of illegal voting taking place because, unfortunately, ICE cannot be everywhere. We must demand that it be law to show voter ID in all 50 states, then.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELECTION INTEGRITY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | VOTER ID

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

HUGE Republican Turnout Is Flipping the Midterm Script in Real Time

HUGE Republican Turnout Is Flipping the Midterm Script in Real Time

Matt Margolis
The Most Hopeful Sign for Republicans on Election Day 2026 Is…

The Most Hopeful Sign for Republicans on Election Day 2026 Is…

Scott Pinsker
Mamdani's Massive Real Estate Swindle Just Took a Huge Step Forward

Mamdani's Massive Real Estate Swindle Just Took a Huge Step Forward

Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos