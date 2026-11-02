Your Perfect Candidate May Not Be on the Ballot, but America's Future Is

Here we are, y’all. We're one day away from Election Day.

It seems like we say this every election cycle, but the stakes have never been higher. Democratic Socialists are running in some races, while others are just far-left radicals without the fancy title. If they win, the rest of President Donald Trump’s second term will be a war against those who would seek to destroy our nation from within.

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What would we face if the Democrats take back both houses of Congress? Stymying the MAGA agenda at every turn. Impeachments aplenty. Undoing the progress of the last two years. A potential return to Biden-era ruin.

There’s one way to stop it all. If everyone who cares about this country and its future got out and voted. This will all come down to turnout, plain and simple.

Some people have decided that they’ll sit this one out. Would you sit out breaking out the hose if your house caught fire? Would you sit out rescuing someone trapped in a wrecked car? This is not the time for passivity. It’s the time to stand up and make your voice heard!

Related: Americans, If You Love Freedom, Get Out and Vote Against Democrats

In my home state of Georgia, we have the chance to boot out Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and put in a conservative fighter, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.). We also have the chance to ward off Stacey Abrams 2.0 in the form of disastrous former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The margins in both races are thin, so we need every conservative vote we can get.

Some people are sitting out certain races because they don’t like the Republican running. Can we afford to let Democrats win those seats? Absolutely not.

Here’s one example my Townhall colleague Kurt Schlichter mentioned:

Others at the fringe of our movement haven’t formally aligned with the Democrats yet but do so informally. Erick Erickson recently declared that his towering moral principles wouldn't let him vote for Mike Collins, the terrific Republican running for the Senate in Georgia. Erickson is so transcendently conservative that he’s going to prove it by allowing a DSA-aligned abortion fanatic who would take our guns along with our right to speak the second he got the power to do so.

I’m with Schlichter here. I consider Erickson a friend, but his attempts to assassinate Collins’ character and poison the well against him don’t put Georgia’s best interests at heart, not to mention the best interests of the nation as a whole.

Heck, I haven't been crazy about Rick Jackson, our GOP nominee for governor here in the Peach State — I made that clear throughout the primaries — but I’ll vote for him because he’s infinitely better than the alternative. My state and country mean more to me than my possibly petty dislike for certain Republican candidates.

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If you’re still on the fence about voting, hop off. Go vote like your life depends on it — because it just might. We can’t hand this country over to the Democrats in this, our 250th year as a nation. Our Founding Fathers put their lives on the line; our forebears invested so much in this country, so we should be able to vote to save it from the side of the aisle that wants to destroy it.

Election Day is tomorrow, but the fight for America's future won't end when the polls close. No matter what happens at the ballot box, the left won't stop pushing its radical agenda, and we won't stop exposing it.

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