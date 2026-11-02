The Day After Tomorrow's Midterm

The Day After Tomorrow was "Master of Disaster" movie director Roland Emmerich's take on climate change, in which a pretty much impossible series of events creates an instant ice age. I never saw the thing — I prefer my propaganda delivered with a gentler touch — but I couldn't get the title out of my head this morning.

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Nobody knows what will happen in the election tomorrow, but it's the day after tomorrow I can't stop thinking about. And while I'm hardly the paranoid type, there is cause for genuine concern.

I'll get to the big names — Data Republican, Cynical Publius, Infantry Dort — in a moment, but the latest on the left's post-election preparations comes courtesy of Amy Reichert. She posted to X on Sunday that "Far left Soros funded group Indivisible is preparing for mass mobilization following Tuesday’s election in San Diego."

According to Reichert, an email circulated by the group outlined plans for:

Up to 120,000 protesters mobilizing within hours

Daily demonstrations at Waterfront Park from 4–8 p.m.

A nationwide strike shutting down work, schools, and shopping

Protesters bringing goggles and N95 masks in anticipation of possible tear gas

Stockpiling two months of food and supplies and telling people to stock up on rice and beans

Indivisible has "spent 94 weeks preparing" for the day after tomorrow. Reichert has screencaps at the link of plans that amount to using strikes and other measures to convince the public that the midterms were illegitimate.

That last word is key.

Data Republican has spent weeks publishing (and I don't know how many months researching) her Democracy Files series on X. While it's impossible to excerpt properly here, DR has uncovered much — including audio and video recordings — about a loose collection of retired military, intel community, NGO types aiming to do a "color revolution" in this country. Organizations like Indivisible presumably would help supply the ground troops.

This post from October 22 is a good place to start on the Democracy Files.

Cynical Publius chimed in around the same time with a 2,300-plus word essay titled The Color Revolution in Our Midst. While it sits squarely in Read the Whole Thing territory, here's today's most relevant section:

A big part of the dark money is used to deploy “independent” election monitors, create fake pre-election polling and fake exit polling, and rapidly publicize perceived “irregularities” to create a clear trigger for mass protests. NGO networks then convert the disputed vote into sustained mass street action. While the architects of color revolutions consistently highlight the “non-violent” nature of their protests, certain groups are designated to engage in covert (i.e., masked) violent action, and other groups are essentially sent to the slaughter in hopes that the government will violently crack down and create martyrs.

"These NGOs all have one thing in common—they are all vocally dedicated to 'protecting democracy,'" CP also wrote. "However, when examining their track record of fomenting revolution, it’s arguable that many of the regimes they overthrew were, in fact, democratically elected (at least to standards no more corrupt than America’s 2020 Presidential election)."

Elon Musk, DOGE, and Data Republican went after the NGOs' public funding last year, and now we see various DANGER signals all around this year's election.

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Finally, there's the been-there/done-that Army officer, Infantry Dort with a chilling reminder to the men and women of the armed forces:

Everyone must remember their Oath. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) November 1, 2026

Events going on right now in Poland might very well have started with the American left.

Maybe there's nothing to all this worry. Maybe what DataR uncovered is just a lot of big talk from lefties with nothing better to do than cosplay as revolutionaries.

That's the hope, anyway. I'd like nothing better than to revisit this column in a few days, shaking my head at myself.

Regardless, it's a helluva thing when we've spent the last six years or so watching the left do everything in its power to delegitimize our elections to rely on hope that it won't amount to much the day after tomorrow.

Recommended: Was That Wrong? California High-Speed Rail Chief Quits Over Spending Scandal.

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