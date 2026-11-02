Police Charge Connecticut Democrat After She Stole Opponent’s Signs

A Connecticut state representative who is a member of the Democrat Party is now facing larceny charges after she allegedly stole her Republican opponent’s signs.

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State Rep. Anne Hughes (D-Conn.) received a police summons on Friday after she removed Darrell Harris signs from areas along the roadway, including an area that Hughes owns, although it took police investigation to determine that, NBC CT reported. Hughes publicly admitted to stealing the signs but asserted that they weren’t allowed to be on public property. Certain state property is off-limits to political signs in Connecticut, but it is not clear if the Harris signs were actually on forbidden property. In any case, Harris was breaking the law when she confiscated them.

BREAKING: CT State Rep Anne Hughes (D) charged with larceny after allegedly stealing campaign signs belonging to her opponent The signs were reported missing and an airtag in the sign led police straight to a property owned by Hughes https://t.co/R6thN1DeML — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2026

As I mentioned above, Hughes confessed to the theft in a Facebook post where she also apologized for her behavior. On the other hand, her apology seems only for the fact that she is now facing charges, not because she actually thinks what she did is wrong. She was still trying to justify her actions in the post and cast blame on Harris’s campaign.

“Yesterday I removed lawn signs that shouldn’t have been on public property,” Hughes wrote. “I apologize for removing them rather than contacting the police or my opponent’s campaign to remove them, and I take full responsibility and accountability for my actions. Campaigns should be about issues and differences of ideas, not yard signs. I apologize for the distraction, and am committed to having civil discourse with my opponent for the duration of this campaign season.” It is noteworthy that she did not claim to have identified one of the signs as being on her own property, as NBC asserted.

One of the Harris signs had an AirTag tracker, which is how police were able to find it, according to the NBC affiliate. Police accused Hughes of sixth-degree larceny.

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The Easton Republican Town Committee was not satisfied with the tone of Hughes‘s apology, based on a statement that NBC CT obtained. "The Easton Police Department’s press release concerning Representative Anne Hughes raises serious questions about judgment, integrity, and accountability. This is not simply about stolen campaign signs. It is about respect for the law and the democratic process,” it argued. “We acknowledge Representative Hughes’ apology, but an apology does not diminish the seriousness of the incident or the consequences that may follow. Equally troubling is the suggestion that this matter is a distraction from the issues. This IS an issue. Character matters. Judgment matters. And elected officials should be held to a higher standard, not excused from it.

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The committee added, “This is not about Republican versus Democrat. It is about right versus wrong. The people of Easton deserve elected officials who demonstrate the integrity they promise on the campaign trail. Public trust is earned through actions, not apologies.”

Hughes’s actions demonstrate an underlying issue common in the Democrat Party, the idea that rules shouldn’t apply to them, and that they can engage in underhanded tactics in order to win campaigns.