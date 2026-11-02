El-Sayed Backer Who Wanted to Kill Jewish MAGA Activist Loved America Before University

Like Tyler Robinson, the young man who assassinated Charlie Kirk, Temulun Togochog was seemingly normal before educational brainwashing. She loved America and was grateful to have escaped Communism before she went to university. But the University of Michigan has so brainwashed her that she violently attacked a Jewish student and screamed her desire to kill her.

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The Jerusalem Post noted that “Jewish MAGA activist Liz Benichou” was the target of the attack, which involved tackling and kicking. “I should have killed you when I had the chance,” raved the University of Michigan student as police arrested her. The attacker is reportedly Temulun Togochog, an activist who used to support religious freedom and love America. Togochog was furious at Benichou for arguing that Islam is incompatible with American freedom. Multiple outlets, including Israel 7News and JFeed, identified Togochog as an Abdul El-Sayed supporter.

If you go back to 2024, Togochog delivered testimony before Congress. She described how her family has tried to preserve Mongolian language and culture as the Chinese Communist Party erases them and how the Togochogs had to escape to the United States from their homeland. “Despite these struggles, I feel privileged to have grown up in the United States, a free and democratic country where I can learn my language, practice my traditions, and express my opinions without fear,” she said. “This stands in stark contrast to the millions of Southern Mongolians who face repression and denial of basic rights.” She was 17 at that time.

Then in 2025, Togochog addressed the International Religious Freedom conference on Capitol Hill. Again, she said, “I was born and raised in the United States after my parents came here seeking political asylum. I stand before you today to use my privilege as an American born citizen to speak on behalf the voiceless, the Southern Mongolians. Also known to the world as ‘the People of Inner Mongolia’, we are a people whose religious freedom, cultural heritage and very identity are under relentless assault.” She added, “Growing up here [in America], I learned what it means to live with freedom of belief.”

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Something changed drastically since that time. Togochog no longer seems proud to be American if she does support America-hating Muslim Brotherhood candidate Abdul El-Sayed. She no longer believes it is important to express opinions in the United States without fear, or to have religious freedom, because she violently attacked someone just for being Jewish and anti-Islam.

The nonprofit Stop Antisemitism is among those who identified the crazed, violent attacker in the video below as Togochog.

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Meet Temulun Togochog, the woman who attacked a Jewish female earlier today. Togochog is a former/current Mercer County Community College student. Thankfully, she was arrested. https://t.co/dOo3LGGlg6 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 2, 2026

Twitchy also reported that Togochog struggles with mental health issues and has multiple prescription medications. In the above video, she did respond to advice that she try a mental hospital by yelling that she already had. Evidently, the Commie-Islamist indoctrination of an American university drove her crazy. What the CCP could not do, academia did.