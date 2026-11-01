Pelosi Called His Israel Views ‘Wrong,’ but Then Attacked Stevens for Rejecting Him

Nancy Pelosi found something worse than a Democratic Senate candidate holding views on Israel she considers wrong: a Democrat deciding those views should affect her vote. Apparently, principles may speak during the interview, as long as they remain seated on Election Day.

Advertisement

On the October 29 episode of Donny Deutsch’s podcast, Pelosi addressed concerns about Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s position on Israel as a Jewish state. “It’s more than concerning. It’s wrong,” she said, distancing those views from congressional Democrats.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

By Sunday, Pelosi was attacking Rep. Haley Stevens for endorsing Republican Mike Rogers over the Democratic nominee. Her statement accused Stevens of dangerously betraying Michigan families and called the endorsement horrific.

Haley Stevens has chosen to dangerously betray Michigan families’ healthcare, freedoms and future with her horrific endorsement of Mike Rogers. @AbdulElSayed must win — because Michigan and our country deserve better. -NP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 1, 2026

The candidate whose views Pelosi had criticized now “must win.”

The contradiction sits there, wearing its Sunday best. Pelosi can recognize a problem, discuss it publicly, and still insist another Democrat committed an outrage by letting the problem influence her ballot.

Stevens hasn’t become a Republican. After appearing with Rogers at Detroit’s Perfecting Church, she described her decision as one vote and said she wasn’t turning her back on Democrats. She objected to the hate she saw around her party’s nominee.

🚨 BREAKING: Haley Stevens (D) just WALKED OUT to OFFICIALLY endorse Mike Rogers (R) — and he's standing right at her side! "My vote for Senate...MIKE ROGERS." 🇺🇸 "We have to stand with country. WE CAN'T STAND WITH HATE. We can't stand with Hasan Piker!" "I woke up this morning, decided to go to church — and I am here with the person who I am voting for. That is Mike Rogers." 🔥🔥🔥 This is an absolutely amazing sight. Political earthquake happening in MI This is the same Stevens who was supposed to be at a Detroit church today with Jim Clyburn, showing Democratic "unity" behind Abdul El Sayed Abdul ruined THAT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 1, 2026

The dispute included an outside group’s advertisement linking American support for Israel to high grocery prices. El-Sayed said the ad wasn’t his campaign’s and that he disagreed with its contents. Stevens wanted an explicit condemnation and a stronger response to her concerns.

Abdul El-Sayed CRASHES OUT and Abruptly ENDS his press conference over one Haley Stevens questions "None of this matters" Reporter "YES, it does matter" Abdul walks out. His campaign has IMPLODED. https://t.co/KDS72H3Sgg — J (@JayTC53) November 1, 2026

Instead, their public argument escalated, and the planned unity appearance collapsed. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said she asked Stevens not to attend because the controversy had become distracting.

From Michigan Public Radio:

Dingell, a senior Democratic figure in the state who helped organize the planned joint appearance in hopes of bringing together Democrats in the final days before Tuesday's vote, said she asked Stevens not to attend and that Stevens told her she would abide by that. “I'm the one who pulled it because it had become way too distracting," Dingell said in a telephone interview before Stevens appeared with Rogers. “This is not how I was going to spend my weekend before the election, to be perfectly frank.” Dingell and other Democrats insist the party is united behind El-Sayed. Early voting has been underway since October 24, before the latest tensions resurfaced, complicating efforts to deliver a unified closing message in crucial areas such as Detroit, where turnout could prove decisive.

Advertisement

Consider the message.

Please help us unite the party, unless you insist on discussing the disagreement that divided it. Then please stay home and demonstrate your unity from somewhere less inconvenient.

🚨 FULL MELTDOWN: MSNOW is in full panic mode because a Democrat congresswoman just endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan. Schumer calls it a "despicable betrayal." Pelosi says she "betrayed" Michigan. Here's what MSNOW glossed over. Abdul El-Sayed told Haley Stevens she was NOT welcome in his campaign. He kicked her out, and she took him at his word. He's the guy who campaigned with Hasan Piker, and SHE is the traitor? Trump said it best. "Call her and thank her and say she did the right thing." The Democrat Party left Haley Stevens. She just noticed. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 1, 2026

The consequences arrived quickly. Stevens’ chief of staff, Justin German, resigned and said many colleagues had done likewise. He urged support for El-Sayed.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District, said Stevens had promised him Saturday night that she would vote Democratic, making Sunday’s reversal a shock. His surprise doesn’t settle her objections.

Changing an endorsement invites questions, especially after reassuring colleagues.

Rep. Jamie Raskin represents to @MeetThePress viewers that Haley Stevens is most assuredly voting the Democrat ticket. Stevens would then go on to make a joint appearance with fmr Rep. Mike Rogers at a Detroit church. JAMIE RASKIN: And Haley Stevens, she wants me to represent to you and everybody else I talked to that she is voting straight down the line on the Democratic ticket and she will be celebrating with Democrats across the country when we win on Tuesday night. — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) November 1, 2026

Advertisement

But a promise to support a party’s nominee can’t reasonably become a lifetime waiver of judgment. Otherwise, conscience becomes something politicians may exercise only before the primary.

Stevens had every reason to expect anger. Whatever disagreements conservatives have with her record, crossing party leadership two days before an election carries a cost. Her staff’s departures made that cost immediate and personal.

The question for Pelosi is straightforward: What should a Democrat actually do after concluding that a nominee’s position crosses a moral line?

Register a complaint, accept a polite acknowledgment, and return to distributing campaign literature? If the objection can never change an endorsement, the party has reduced principle to a ceremonial exercise. Everyone gets a turn expressing concern before the vote counters resume their work.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called her decision a “despicable betrayal.” Senate control plainly matters to Democratic leaders; their language makes clear how little patience they have for a colleague who draws a different line.

This is a despicable betrayal from Rep. Stevens. Senate Democrats are united in our support for Abdul El-Sayed, because we know he will fight for the economic interests of working families in Michigan, unlike Mike Rogers, who is a tool of Donald Trump and billionaire donors. — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) November 1, 2026

El-Sayed responded by saying he didn’t think about Stevens and dismissed the controversy. Brushing aside a former rival’s endorsement of your opponent might look composed to campaign advisors. To voters weighing her concerns, it can look remarkably small.

Advertisement

Nobody can yet count how many votes Stevens will move. Her decision nevertheless offers an example worth defending: belonging to a party needn’t require surrendering the judgment that brought you into public life.

Pelosi supplied the word “wrong.” Stevens supplied the consequence. Watching party leaders condemn the second while explaining away the first tells Michigan voters plenty.

Help PJ Media keep challenging politicians who put party loyalty ahead of their own stated principles. Join VIP for 60% off with promo code FIGHT and support independent conservative commentary.