Jihad Update: Yemen's Last Jew and Lebanon’s Murdered Priest

Everywhere that Islam goes, Judaism and Christianity shrink or vanish.

Jews have lived in Yemen since centuries before Christ was born, yet now, thanks to fundamentalist Islam, the only Jew left in the country is in prison. Lebanon has had a strong Christian community since the dawn of Christianity, yet now. after the Islamic ihad takeover, the last few Christians go in constant fear of their lives. While Westerners constantly rant about the fake genocide in Gaza, there is a real genocide ongoing against Jews and Christians in multiple nations, especially in the Middle East. Indeed, Israel is the only Middle Eastern nation where the Christian population is growing, and Jews have not been slaughtered wholesale or driven out.

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Today, November 1, is All Saints’ Day, the commemoration not only of those holy men and women whose names appear in the Bible or are famous in history, but also of all the saints in Heaven whose names are not known. They would include many martyrs of our own era across Africa and Asia. Sometimes here in America, we are apt to forget that Christian martyrdom is not a reality of the past. In Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, the DRC, Sudan, China, and other nations, being a Christian can put one in prison or on the execution block. And the same jihadis who hate Christianity also want to wipe Jews out. Remember, Islam endorses the murder of infidels, particularly of Jews.

For Our VIPs: 7,500 African Christians Killed This Year, Yet the West Fixates on Gaza, Where the Population Grew

JihadWatch and International Christian Concern (ICC) highlighted two stories of persecution this week related to Yemen and Lebanon. Firstly, from ICC on October 29:

Father Samir Daou, a Syriac Maronite priest, was found murdered at his home in the village of Ain Jrain in Lebanon’s Jbeil District… While authorities have not released information regarding a suspect or a motive for the killing, Daou, who pastored parishes of Hsoun and Ferhet in Jbeil District, reportedly had hired a Syrian worker to help him harvest olives in his hometown. His car had also been stolen. Authorities are reportedly investigating these connections.

The leader of Syria currently is the mass-murdering, Israel-hating terrorist al-Golani — or, as he calls himself now, al-Sharaa. Syria is a hotbed of terrorism and anti-Christian persecution. So is Lebanon, where Christians have gone from the majority to a heavily persecuted minority since the Civil War that started in the 1970s.

On October 31, Hugh Fitzgerald reported for JihadWatch:

In 1900, there were 100,000 Jews in Yemen, and in 1948, there were 50,000 Jews, almost all of whom were whisked out of the country between 1949 and 1951, to be taken to Israel in what has was called Operation Magic Carpet. Jews had been living in Yemen since 900 BCE. Now there is only one left: Levi Salem Musa Marhami. The Houthis have held him in prison since March 2018 for the crime of helping a Jewish family and an 800-year-old Torah leave Yemen. He has been tortured, subject to electric shock, beaten, denied medical care for his kidney and lung diseases, been subject to starvation, and prevented from communicating with his relatives outside Yemen… three Jewish families, the last in Yemen, apparently wanted to remain, but they agreed to leave in return for the release of Marhabi… And now that those three families have left Yemen, the Houthis have not met their part of the bargain… He is still being intermittently starved and subject to torture, including electric shocks, for the primal crime of being Jewish. Where are the calls for him to be freed? Where are the protests outside the UN, demanding “freedom for Levi Salem Musa Marhabi”? Where are the speeches in Congress calling for his release?

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The Houthis are Iranian proxies and have committed numerous attacks across the Middle East recently, including one on a Saudi Arabian airport that killed an American. This is the bloody reality of Islamic Jihad.