RFK Slams ‘Useful Idiots’ Accusing Israel of Genocide on October 7

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned anyone repeating neo-Nazi propaganda against Israel on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

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Adolf Hitler is long gone, but his ideological ally and supporter, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, created the modern Islamic terrorist movement seeking to recolonize Israel and wipe out Jews and Christians. And just as the Nazis hated non-Jewish freedom lovers in other Western nations only a little less than they hated the Jewish people, so the despicable individuals parroting blood libels against Israel now are often just as hateful toward the Western countries where they live. As Kennedy noted, anti-Americanism and anti-Judeo-Christianity are part and parcel of the pro-Hamas movement.

Kennedy posted on X, "The Muslim Brotherhood's Qatari funded global propaganda campaign makes [Nazi propaganda minister] Joseph Goebbels look like a piker. The Genocide charge against Israel is laughable on its face but it is an effective permission structure for antisemitism which is the most reliable device by which totalitarian systems, like Islamism, engineer mass formation, build coalitions and acquire power."

He ended by noting that many other people who hate Israel also hate the United States, and many of those who condemn Jews are equally critical of Christians, labeling such people “useful idiots” who fall for a “psyops campaign.”

Kennedy was responding to this post:

Breaking: "As retired senior military leaders and legal experts, on this, the third anniversary of Hamas's October 7, 2023 brutal attack on Israel, we reject claims that Israel committed genocide in Gaza." @jinsadc I am honored to be a part of 76 retired U.S. officers (including 13 Generals, 27 Lieutenant Generals, 19 Major Generals, 5 Brigadier Generals) Refuting the Genocide Allegation Against Israel. https://t.co/U5LaUPmFG6 "The precedent established today regarding Israel will shape the conditions under which American forces fight tomorrow. Protecting civilians and preserving the ability of our nation to defend itself requires us to defend the truth when the laws of war are being distorted to make false charges of genocide." — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) October 7, 2026

Related: Exiled Persian Prince Says Hamas’s Iran Backers Must Face Justice for October 7

By the way, all you have to do in order to debunk the genocide lie is look at the numbers. This would be the first time in history that a genocide significantly increased the number of people instead of reducing them. And since October 7, the number of births in Gaza far outstripped the number of deaths, even if you trust the grossly inflated Hamas-issued numbers. In contrast, the global Jewish population has never recovered from the Holocaust.

There is no genocide in Gaza. But Palestinians are trying to commit genocide against Israelis. https://t.co/SkQQYg42sH — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) October 7, 2026

The only attempted genocide is the one that Hamas, its fellow Palestinian terrorists, and its supporters across the Muslim world are trying to commit against Israelis (watch a video compilation here). Just this year, Palestinians have committed over 2,300 jihad attacks, and the overwhelming majority of Palestinians still support jihad.

On October 7, 2023, Arik took his daughter Ruth to Nova to do what she loved most: dance. Ruth had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair. Her father made sure she never missed out on life. When Hamas attacked, Arik never left her side. They died in each other’s arms. A father protecting his daughter until the very end. 🕯️ 📹 @kann #UNFORGO7TEN — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 7, 2026

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Why do Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other terror-sponsoring and/or sharia-compliant dictatorships pour so much money into American universities and American businesses? They do so in order to spread their evil ideology. The increasing enthusiasm for Palestinian terrorists and rising hatred of Israel and Jews in America are not organic. Good for Kennedy for being willing to call that out, because too many politicians from both major parties are reluctant to be honest about Hamas-sponsoring Qatar.

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