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RFK Slams ‘Useful Idiots’ Accusing Israel of Genocide on October 7

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 07, 2026 3:57 PM
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RFK Slams ‘Useful Idiots’ Accusing Israel of Genocide on October 7
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. condemned anyone repeating neo-Nazi propaganda against Israel on the anniversary of the October 7 massacre.

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Adolf Hitler is long gone, but his ideological ally and supporter, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, created the modern Islamic terrorist movement seeking to recolonize Israel and wipe out Jews and Christians. And just as the Nazis hated non-Jewish freedom lovers in other Western nations only a little less than they hated the Jewish people, so the despicable individuals parroting blood libels against Israel now are often just as hateful toward the Western countries where they live. As Kennedy noted, anti-Americanism and anti-Judeo-Christianity are part and parcel of the pro-Hamas movement.

Kennedy posted on X, "The Muslim Brotherhood's Qatari funded global propaganda campaign makes [Nazi propaganda minister] Joseph Goebbels look like a piker. The Genocide charge against Israel is laughable on its face but it is an effective permission structure for antisemitism which is the most reliable device by which totalitarian systems, like Islamism, engineer mass formation, build coalitions and acquire power."

He ended by noting that many other people who hate Israel also hate the United States, and many of those who condemn Jews are equally critical of Christians, labeling such people “useful idiots” who fall for a “psyops campaign.”

Kennedy was responding to this post:

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Related: Exiled Persian Prince Says Hamas’s Iran Backers Must Face Justice for October 7

By the way, all you have to do in order to debunk the genocide lie is look at the numbers. This would be the first time in history that a genocide significantly increased the number of people instead of reducing them. And since October 7, the number of births in Gaza far outstripped the number of deaths, even if you trust the grossly inflated Hamas-issued numbers. In contrast, the global Jewish population has never recovered from the Holocaust.

The only attempted genocide is the one that Hamas, its fellow Palestinian terrorists, and its supporters across the Muslim world are trying to commit against Israelis (watch a video compilation here). Just this year, Palestinians have committed over 2,300 jihad attacks, and the overwhelming majority of Palestinians still support jihad.

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Why do Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other terror-sponsoring and/or sharia-compliant dictatorships pour so much money into American universities and American businesses? They do so in order to spread their evil ideology. The increasing enthusiasm for Palestinian terrorists and rising hatred of Israel and Jews in America are not organic. Good for Kennedy for being willing to call that out, because too many politicians from both major parties are reluctant to be honest about Hamas-sponsoring Qatar.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

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