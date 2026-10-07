Exiled Persian Prince Says Hamas’s Iran Backers Must Face Justice for October 7

Today is the anniversary of one of the worst atrocities of modern history, the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Persia, expressed his solidarity with Israelis mourning their losses after several years of increased Palestinian terrorism and promised that if he ever comes back into power, there will be accountability for Hamas backers in Iran.

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Amazing, heartwarming scenes from Paris as the Iranian people showed up to protest against Hamas and show support for the people of Israel after the devastating attack that took the lives of more than 900 people at the hands of Palestinian terrorist, funded and supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are not enemies and we WILL succeed in bringing a new era to the Israel and Iran friendship! — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 9, 2023

Indeed, perhaps the most consistent and enthusiastic supporters of Israel are the Persian freedom fighters. Tehran supported the October 7 massacre, and it committed its own massacre this year in Iran. Both groups of people — Israelis and Persians — suffer under the same tyranny.

“To the people of Israel: I stand with you in grief, remembrance and solidarity on the third anniversary of October 7. We will never forget those murdered or the suffering of their families and the survivors,” Pahlavi posted. “The Islamic Republic that armed and supported Hamas is the same regime that keeps Iranians in chains. When Iran is free, we will hold all those involved in these crimes accountable. Both our peoples deserve freedom and security.”

They never came home. Their dog didn’t understand why. An entire family murdered by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Some heartbreak needs no words. #UNFORGO7TEN — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 7, 2026

Pahlavi added, “The bond between Iranians and Jews stretches back 2,500 years to Cyrus the Great. A free Iran will be a friend and partner to Israel. Lasting peace and stability for both our peoples will only come with the fall of the Islamic Republic.”

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King Cyrus appears by name multiple times in the Bible, including in Ezra or Esdras 1, where he commands that the Jews return to Jerusalem and rebuild it, especially the Temple. That, of course, was over a thousand years before the invention of Islam.

BREAKING — Iranian diaspora gather in front of Israeli embassies with Israeli flags to honor the October 7 victims, holding their portraits as well as Iran’s Lion and Sun flag and portraits of Shah Reza Pahlavi. This video is from Madrid. Iranian patriots stand with Israel. 🇮🇷🇮🇱 https://t.co/jApGOZXIQn — Rayan Amiri (@RayanAmiri) October 6, 2026

America should have allowed Israel to finish off all the Iranian leaders it had on its kill list at the start of the operation this year. Then perhaps we would already be seeing regime change in Iran. But certainly, ahead of the midterms, it is vital that the Trump administration decisively end the Iranian operation. We know for certain that the murderous mullahs will never make a peace deal. They are already talking about how they plan to continue the war, complete with nuclear weapons, until they destroy the “Great Satan,” America, completely. Obviously, our only rational option is to finish them off before they trigger the internal revolution here and the political assassinations they are so busily planning.

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Like Israel, many of our people have died in attacks from Iranians or their proxies like Hamas and al-Qaeda. Remember 9/11 as you commemorate October 7.