Secretary of State Marco Rubio has many roles, but he'd probably tell you that the most important is being a father to his four children: Amanda, Daniella, Anthony, and Dominick.

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Anthony is a running back on the University of Florida Gators football team, but otherwise, the Rubio kids keep a relatively low profile. Until recently.

Earlier this month, Daniella Rubio introduced her father, who spoke at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington. "Was that cool or what, you know what I mean?" Rubio asked when he took the stage. "My kids, I used to bring them on stage... now they're introducing. I don't know where she got this. She has no stage fright. She's not afraid to speak. I don't really like public speaking that much, but she on the other hand, that's fantastic."

Rubio was laughing at his joke, but his pride in his daughter was obvious by the big grin plastered on his face the entire time.

“Was that cool or what?” Secretary of State Marco Rubio has a proud dad moment after his youngest daughter, Daniella, introduces him at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington. The third-year University of Virginia law student earns a glowing review from her father: “There’s no stage fright. She’s not afraid to speak.” Download the Fox News app or go to https://t.co/gPHiho5zni for more: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 13, 2026

Daniella is 23 years old and a third-year law student at the University of Virginia, and she is obviously quite proud of her dad. But her appearance at the convention was not a one-off.

On Saturday, she appeared on Fox News' Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany, which felt a bit random at first. She talked about growing up in a household centered around public service, as well as her father's faith and legacy, and both of her parents' commitment to their Christian faith that shaped their family life over the years.

🚨 JUST NOW: Marco Rubio's daughter Daniela just said her father brought faith and Christianity into her home, and it's INSPIRED them "I'm very proud of them the way that they have made sure that we have followed Christ and learned about faith." Daniella Rubio recently introduced her father at Marco's FIST post-midterm speech, and they both crushed it 👏🏻 Then, Rubio delivered amazing remarks with Trump and Vance by his side at the White House briefing room yesterday Marco is the GOAT! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2026

She also confirmed some news we found out earlier this year: The elder Rubio has a big sweet tooth, does indeed enjoy a good Pop-Tart from time to time, and he and his daughter occasionally sneak out of the house to get ice cream.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s daughter confirms the viral rumor: America’s top diplomat really does eat Pop-Tarts. Speaking with @kayleighmcenany, Daniella Rubio shares insight into her dad’s sweet tooth, revealing that the breakfast pastry has even made its way into the State Department after a video of his habit went viral. Daniella Rubio: “He does, in fact, have a pop tart once or twice. Can confirm he has a big sweet tooth, and I might have taken it from him as well.” — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 21, 2026

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So why is Daniella suddenly making public appearances?

It's entirely possible that this young woman, who obviously has an interest in law, public service, and media, is paving her way toward starting her own career in politics or journalism. But given the timing, I feel like there's something more here — Rubio is running in 2028, and his young adult daughter suddenly making public appearances to talk about how proud she is of him and emphasizing his faith and what a great dad he is is one of the biggest signs yet that there is a campaign on the horizon.

We'll see what happens.

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