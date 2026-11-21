Border czar Tom Homan told anti-ICE Gov.-Elect Gina Hinojosa (D-Texas) that if she is planning to welcome the caravans of illegal aliens heading for our southern border, she has another thing coming.

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“She has no power to let them cross the border. We control the border," Homan said on the Newsmax Finnerty show on Friday. “And President Trump made it clear there will be zero releases." Multiple migrant caravans have set off for the United States since the Democrats swept the midterm election, with one of them containing an estimated 3,000 people and currently heading through Mexico, according to Newsmax.

Homan emphasized the fact that the Trump administration has increased the number of both immigration judges and immigration enforcement officers. He also stated that the federal government now has even more detention capacity for illegal aliens who try to enter America. “I've been pushing for 100,000, 120,000 beds, so we've got plenty of room for them,” he said.

“They want to keep coming? They're wasting their time because there's no free ride," Homan declared. "They'll be arrested, they'll be prosecuted, and they'll be deported."

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Homan has no intention of letting a single illegal alien come into America. “Once you start releasing at the border, that sends a message to the whole world, come to the border, you'll be released," he noted. He also rejected all suggestions of mass amnesty, some of which have come from Republicans.

While Donald Trump made some concerning comments recently indicating he was willing to give amnesty to certain illegal aliens, Homan believes this will not happen. "They can talk all they want. The president is clear. There will be no amnesty,” he said. “The election didn't change the laws. The election is not going to sway the White House.” He said that Democrats certainly want to encourage illegal migration in order to secure future Democrat voters.

It is undoubtedly true that federal authorities will have a much harder time enforcing the law in Texas now, however. That is a great tragedy resulting from the midterm elections. All the border states receive floods of illegal aliens, but Texas was cooperating so successfully with the Trump administration that it was much easier to close the border and arrest illegal aliens already here in that state. That will no longer be true.

Elections have consequences, and since there is a strong possibility that an influx of noncitizens is what drove major new voter registration and thus the Democrat flip in Texas, Hinojosa has every incentive to encourage illegal alien invasion.

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In fact, I wouldn’t exactly be surprised if Democrats were coordinating with NGOs that are helping to traffic illegal aliens to America, just as happened under the Biden administration. Democrats have realized that they can use mass immigration to rig elections permanently and completely change the demographics — and thus the cultural and political values — of America.

The GOP needs to start coming up with a long-term election strategy as effective as the one that Democrats have, but without the illegality and national destruction. Otherwise, the rest of the country will go the way of Texas.