The Mexican military has actually taken decisive action to fight the terrorist Sinaloa cartel and capture a crime boss so dangerous and infamous that he is on the American FBI‘s top 10 list of wanted fugitives.

Advertisement

There are a lot of foreign leaders who are acting pretty confident about disrespecting the Trump administration since the midterm election, especially the Iranian terrorists. But the Mexican government is still occasionally listening when Donald Trump calls up and insists upon security crackdowns. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was being defiant in October about targeting the criminal cartels murdering, stealing, and terrorizing citizens almost with impunity in her country. Partly, that was because the Trump administration was identifying cartel links among members of Sheinbaum’s party. But apparently she is now recognizing that the crisis is so bad that she has to do something about it.

🚨 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Mexican Air Force Black Hawks unleashed MINIGUN fire on cartel gunmen in Guasave, Sinaloa, after Mexico captured one of the Trump FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitives GOOD! Time for AMERICAN justice 🔥 Cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," was taken down by Mexican special forces working with U.S. intelligence The FBI had a $5 MILLION reward on him Cartel gunmen torched trucks, blocked highways and terrorized locals Keep the pressure on. Hunt them ALL down! And Sheinbaum should let the US military do it directly! https://t.co/edjLUENBzx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 21, 2026

Defensa reported that the Mexican Army and National Guard, in coordination with American intelligence agencies, arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, also known as “El Chapo Isidro”, who is the leader of the “Beltrán Leyva” criminal organization, besides being an ally of the “Pacific Cartel” faction “Mayos.” The Mexicans also captured “Germán N (a.k.a. ‘Serafín’), second-in-command of that criminal organization, and José N, a financial operator of the same criminal group, in the municipality of Guasave.”

Recommended: Communist Revenge Politics: Disbanded NYPD Unit Previously Arrested Mamdani

The Associated Press confirmed that the Mexican government said it received help from the Trump administration, but did not go into details about the coordination.

Back in February 2025, the FBI added Isidro to its Top 10 most wanted fugitives list and offered up to $5 million in reward. “Known as El Chapo Isidro, he’s accused of spending the last 20 years flooding the U.S. with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs, first as an independent drug trafficker and later as the head of the Meza-Flores cartel," said then-Acting Director Brian Driscoll. "In addition to the scourge of illicit drugs Meza-Flores and his organization have unleashed into the United States from across our southern border, they’re also accused of heinous crimes ranging from kidnapping and extortion to torture and murder."

Advertisement

The Trump administration has designated multiple cartels as foreign terrorist organizations because the criminals do not confine their activities to Mexico or other Latin American countries, but, of course, traffic drugs and illegal aliens across our borders into America.