Greetings, and welcome to Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. On this date in 1620, the Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower signed the Mayflower Compact before going ashore, agreeing to govern themselves in a document that fits on a single page. Four hundred and six years later, Congress can’t name a post office in less than that.

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My calendar says it’s National Gingerbread Cookie Day, National Stuffing Day, National Adoption Day, World Hello Day, and World Television Day. Bake a tray of gingerbread cookies and let the house smell like the holidays are coming. While you’re at it, make a test batch of stuffing; with Thanksgiving five days away, there’s still time to perfect the recipe. Say hello to someone you’ve been meaning to call, and then settle in front of the TV. Just remember who’s holding the remote.

Today in History:

1620: Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower sign the Mayflower Compact off Cape Cod.

1783: Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and the Marquis d’Arlandes make the first untethered manned hot-air balloon flight over Paris.

1789: North Carolina becomes the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1877: Thomas Edison announces his invention of the phonograph.

1922: Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia is sworn in as the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate. She serves just one day.

1964: New York’s Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opens, then the longest suspension bridge in the world.

1973: White House attorneys disclose an 18½-minute gap in a subpoenaed Watergate tape.

1980: An estimated 83 million Americans tune in to Dallas to find out who shot J.R.

1995: The Dayton Accords are initialed in Ohio, ending the war in Bosnia.

Birthdays Today include: Voltaire, French philosopher and author of Candide; Harpo Marx, the silent Marx Brother from Duck Soup; René Magritte, the surrealist painter; Stan Musial, Hall of Fame outfielder for the St. Louis Cardinals; Marlo Thomas, actress from That Girl; Harold Ramis, actor and writer of Ghostbusters; Goldie Hawn, actress from Private Benjamin; Björk, Icelandic singer; Troy Aikman, Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys; and Ken Griffey Jr., Hall of Fame center fielder for the Seattle Mariners. If today’s your birthday, too, happy birthday from all of us here.

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Over at City Journal, Paul du Quenoy makes a case that every Republican in Washington ought to read twice. His piece is titled "The Future Is Floridian," and his argument goes like this:

National Republicans dispirited by their weak congressional leadership should look to Florida, where DeSantis, his administration, and state Republican legislators have worked assiduously to deliver American voters' clearly expressed electoral mandates from 2024: fiscal conservatism, locally and nationally popular anti-DEI initiatives, and responsible government. Amid a shellacking for the GOP, Florida could show a path forward for the party.

Could? No. It does show the way forward. And after what happened on November 3, the party had better take it. What would be stopping them? (Shrug) Butthurt over MAGA, mostly.

Let's not pretend about the scale of it. Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress. The Senate went from a 53–47 GOP edge to a Democratic majority. Even Texas elected Democrats to statewide office. Ron DeSantis called it "the political equivalent of a meteor strike," and he got the diagnosis right as well. He said this was a rejection of Republicans in Washington, not an endorsement of anything the Democrats are selling.

That's the key point. Voters didn't suddenly fall in love with the left. As I suggested the other day, they fired a Republican Congress that had two years of majorities in both houses, and a Republican president forced to issue the right executive orders over the heads of a Congress that refused to act, and a 6-3 Supreme Court, and still, as du Quenoy notes, passed essentially no legislation to lock in what voters demanded in 2024. Most of that inaction was the establishment GOP, butthurt over MAGA winning. You get a mandate, you sit on it, and you lose it. This ain’t rocket science, kids.

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Meanwhile, in the same environment, and on the same night, Florida held. Republicans won every statewide office on the ballot. Byron Donalds won the governor's race, becoming the state's first black governor and the first black Republican elected governor anywhere in American history. (So much for charges of racism, just in case anyone asks…) Ashley Moody kept the U.S. Senate seat. Republicans retained all three Cabinet posts. DeSantis described Florida as the only large state with a conservative tilt that held the line.

Look at where this came from. In 2018, Democrats held a registration edge of about 257,000, and DeSantis beat Andrew Gillum by four-tenths of a point. By this year's deadline, there were 5.69 million registered Republicans to 4.15 million Democrats, a gap of more than 1.5 million. Political scientist Susan MacManus links much of that surge to the pandemic years, when people moved to Florida because they liked what the governor was doing. People vote with their feet before they vote with their ballots.

This didn't come from slogans. It came from results.

Debt. Florida's tax-supported debt dropped from $17.53 billion in fiscal 2018 to $8.73 billion in fiscal 2026, more than halved. That works out to roughly $3 million a day paid down while Washington ran the national debt the other direction. Florida's budget is less than half the size of New York's, even though Florida has about 17 percent more people.

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Taxes. This may be the most telling result of the whole night. Amendment 3, DeSantis's homestead property tax cut, raises the exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. It needed 60% to pass and got 62. Miami-Dade backed it with roughly 66%. Only three counties, the three most liberal in the state, voted no. In a year when Republican candidates were getting flattened nationwide, a Republican policy carried a supermajority. Washington should think hard about that.

Culture. Florida didn't merely issue statements about DEI. It stripped it out of state institutions, contractors, grantees, and tax incentives. It kept boys out of girls' sports, made bathrooms sex-specific, banned sex-change surgeries on minors, cleaned up school libraries, and gave the governor power to suspend local officials who refuse to enforce the law on sentencing and immigration. Every one of those passed into law. Compare that with Congress, where the same priorities produced press releases and very little else.

Here is where the honest conservative has to look at the whole picture because Florida's night also included a warning. The state's redistricting push to draw four extra GOP House seats came up empty. Republicans lost their supermajority in the state House. The governor's race was closer than anyone in Tallahassee should be comfortable with.

Rather than weakening the case, those numbers make it. The parts of Florida's night that worked were the parts built on delivering: lower taxes, less debt, policies that actually became law. The part that failed was the Washington-style maneuver of redrawing lines and hoping the map would do the work that performance should have done. Florida Republicans who got clipped in the legislature should ask themselves the same question as the GOP in Congress. Did we do what we said we'd do, or did we spend two years fighting against MAGA? If it's the latter, they only have themselves to blame.

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DeSantis himself warned that Florida Republicans shouldn't assume future wins are guaranteed. He's right. The model isn't "be Florida and you win forever." It's "govern like you mean it, and voters notice."

The national Republican Party now has two years of a Democrat Congress to figure out what it is for. It doesn't need a focus group or a new consultant class, and it doesn't need another round of cable-news triangulation. It needs to look south and lose its butthurt over MAGA, with a soothing salve on the parts that hurt the most.

There's an irony here that shouldn't go unheralded: Democrats were elected supposedly on the idea of lowering the cost of living. At least that's what they said before November third. Yet, look at what they say they plan to do now that the election's over: "House Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries vowed to investigate 'everyone'involved in the 'MAGA extremist movement' when Democrats retake control of Congress in January."

I dunno. Maybe it's just me, but I can't see that working toward the goal of lowering consumer costs. That's not all, of course. Democrat proposals include raising the corporate tax rate above 21% (such as the 26.5% rate floated in prior House plans), raising the top individual rate from 37% (for example, to 39.6%), imposing surtaxes on millionaires and incomes over $5 million, and increasing capital gains taxes. Apparently, they haven't been informed that's exactly what caused prices to spike the last time they had power.

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Here's the plan for the GOP, because you know the Democrats won't do any of it: Pay down the debt. Cut taxes people can actually feel. Pass the laws the voters asked for, such as the SAVE America Act, rather than just tweeting about them. Treat a mandate as a job to do, not a trophy for the shelf.

Florida's GOP did that, and when the meteor hit, Florida was still standing. Du Quenoy says Florida could show the party a path forward. I'd say it already has. The only question left is whether Washington Republicans, particularly the establishment GOP, like Senator John Thune for example, are smart enough and humble enough to follow it. I wonder greatly, on that point.

Thought for the day: If Democrats could lower the cost of living, how is California so expensive?

VIP members: It's your turn to weigh in. Your voice matters.

Take good care of yourselves, gang. It's gonna be a short week with Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday. I'll see you here tomorrow.

This week’s Whiskey Wednesday is free for everyone, but normally, these columns are a VIP perk. Consider this one a sample — the kind they pour at the distillery before you decide to bring a bottle home.

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